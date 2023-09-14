What is Valentina Shevchenko's connection with Peru? 'Bullet's' Latin American ties explained

Former women's UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko is considered to be one of the greatest women's MMA fighters of all time. Born in Kyrgyzstan, 'Bullet' has been associated with a number of nations over the years including Peru.

Back in 2007, Shevchenko left her home and moved to Peru along with her sister Antonina Shevchenko and Pavel Fedotov in order to train and teach MMA. Just a year later in 2008, 'Bullet' gained Peruvian citizenship and spent eight years in the country.

Apart from Peru, Shevchenko has trained and taught martial arts in Colombia, Paraguay, Uruguay and Argentina as well. Despite her association with multiple nations, Shevchenko's birth country Kyrgyzstan is very proud to have her representing them. In 2019, 'Bullet' was awarded the Dank Order by Kyrgyz president Sooronbay Jeenbekov.

Valentina Shevchenko reflects on her loss to Alexa Grasso

Valentina Shevchenko is set to return to the octagon later this weekend for a rematch against Alexa Grasso. The two fought earlier this year at UFC 285 when Grasso shocked the world by beating Shevchenko via submission in the fourth round.

Going into the rematch, 'Bullet' has reflected on her loss and believes she was winning their initial bout until the submission happened. Speaking to the media ahead of her return, Shevchenko had this to say:

“Watching the fight back, I would say I was winning all the fight from first to the third round, except the last moment of the fourth round and another thing, right now my mindset and my focus, I don’t go back to March. I don’t go back and think about what happened there. I did it already. I did it in my training camp. I did it for all these months."

The former women's flyweight champion added:

“Right now, I’m a person who’s motivated to get rid of that feeling back then in March. I’m determined on what I have to do this Saturday. That’s my mindset. I don’t watch back. Everything I had to take from the fight I took. Now it’s strong energy, positive energy, no mercy. Go to the end.”

Catch her comments in the video below (1:58:30):