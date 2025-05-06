What is Valentina Shevchenko's religion? A closer look into 'Bullet's' spiritual beliefs

UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko is scheduled to defend her title against Manon Fiorot in the co-main event of UFC 315. Shevchenko is one of the greatest women's champions inside the UFC.

The Kyrgyzstan native with Russian origins made her UFC debut back in 2015 and has competed 17 times in the octagon winning 13 of those fights. Shevchenko became the flyweight champion back in 2018 and went on to make seven successful title defences before losing to Alexa Grasso.

The subsequent fight between the two ended in a draw with Shevchenko reclaiming her title in the third bout to become a two time champion.

What is Valentina Shevchenko's religion?

Valentina Shevchenko has never talked openly about her religious beliefs. There is no source or publication confirming her religious background. Historically, the Shevchenko name is mostly carried by Christians, and the UFC champion may well be a Christian as she often visits the Church.

However, some fans believe the 37-year-old is a Muslim. Shevchenko has also shown respect for Buddhism in her various snaps on Instagram.

What is Valentina Shevchenko's nationality?

Valentina has previously stated in an interview with Hablemos MMA Podcast that she is from Kyrgyzstan but her nationality is Russian. She said:

"In the Soviet Union, when there was a Soviet Union like 15 countries, a lot of people from Russia were sent to countries like Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, to develop the culture and my grandmother was one of them. he met my grandfather, my mother was born, and we grew up in Kyrgyzstan, but from an ethnicity standpoint were Russian."

Who are Valentina's parents?

Valentina is the second daughter of Elena and Anatoly Shevchenko. Shevchenko was born in Kyrgyzstan which then was under Soviet control.

Shevchenko's mother Elena is a renowned former Muay Thai champion and is currently the President of Kyrgyzstan's national Muay Thai organisation. Her father Anatoly played for the Kyrgyzstan national football team while also serving during the Cold War.

