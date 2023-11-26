"What she wants, she gets" - Conor McGregor sings praises of 'primo promoter' Eddie Hearn as Katie Taylor's dominance continues

In the wake of Katie Taylor's impressive victory over Chantelle Cameron, Conor McGregor took to X to shower praises on the renowned promoter Eddie Hearn. The Irish boxer secured the super lightweight title, marking her as a two-division boxing champion and reclaiming victory after a previous defeat to Cameron in May 2023.

In a social media post, McGregor expressed admiration for Hearn's promotional prowess, hailing him as the "primo promoter" and commending the remarkable journey he orchestrated for Taylor.

The MMA icon didn't hold back in his praise for Katie Taylor, labeling her as the Greatest of All Time (GOAT). He also drew parallels with iconic figures like Muhammad Ali, emphasizing Taylor's ability to captivate the world.

'The Notorious' wrote on X:

"What a promoter, Eddie Hearn! The primo promoter! A credit to this father! The journey he has taken Katie on all over the world, with mega event after mega event, is one of the best stories in professional boxing history! A movie!

"Katie is the GOAT! Double Unified World Champion. Olympic Champion. What she wants, she gets. Croke Park? Done. Not since Muhammad Ali, has someone shook up the world like Ireland’s K.T!"

Check out Conor McGregor's post below:

The victory over Cameron not only marked Taylor's redemption from her first professional defeat but also secured her status as a two-division boxing champion.

Conor McGregor vows to spearhead change as turmoil sweeps across Ireland

As reports of unrest continue to dominate headlines, Conor McGregor's influence, particularly in his home country, has prompted calls for action. British politician Paul Golding reached out to the Irishman, urging him to organize a 'Freedom March' in protest of the riots that have unsettled the region.

McGregor responded to Golding's call on X, writing:

"I do not condone last night's riots. I do not condone any attacks on our first responders in their line of duty... Last night's scenes achieved nothing toward fixing the issues we face... I do understand a move must be made to ensure the change we need is ushered in... I am in the process of arranging. Believe me I am more tactical and I have backing."

In the post, McGregor also asserted his commitment to be a catalyst for change, stating:

"There will be change in Ireland, mark my words."

He conveyed that the recent unrest did not represent the future of Ireland, and if authorities failed to implement effective plans for the nation's safety, he would take matters into his own hands.

Check out Conor McGregor's post below:

