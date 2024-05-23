What weight does Paddy Donovan fight at? Here’s what the divisional landscape looks like for the undefeated Irish boxer

Paddy Donovan is set to appear in the boxing ring for the second time in 2024 when he faces Lewis Ritson on the main card of Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall II. The Irish-born boxer will put his undefeated 13-0 record, which includes 10 knockout victories, on the line. Meanwhile, his British-born opponent holds a 23-3 professional boxing record. He has won 13 bouts via knockout and suffered two knockout losses.

The bout will mark the biggest challenge of 'The Real Deal's' professional career as he looks to climb the ranks and work his way towards title contention. Take a look at what weight Donovan fights at and the division's landscape below.

What weight does Paddy Donovan fight at?

Paddy Donovan has competed in the welterweight weight class - which has a weight limit of 147 pounds - since making his professional boxing debut against Arturo Lopez - winning the bout via first-round knockout - in October 2019. He discussed his weight with Boxing Scene ahead of his 12th career bout against Danny Ball - which he won via fourth-round TKO - last November, stating:

"I am a welterweight and don’t have problems making weight. I feel brilliant, strong and I believe I’ll be world champion. Right now, I’m the biggest prospect in Ireland. It’s amazing how Irish fighters are such big attractions. Fans love the style of Irish boxing. We’re known as sluggers, but it’s starting to change into a more boxer-puncher style today, because we have some great amateur coaches in Ireland." [h/t Boxing Scene]

While Donovan is just 25 years old, he will have his work cut out for him if he hopes to become a world champion in the welterweight division. Terence Crawford holds the WBA, WBC, and WBO welterweight titles after becoming undisputed champion with his ninth-round TKO victory over Errol Spence last July.

Jaron Ennis was promoted to IBF welterweight champion after 'Bud' was stripped of the title while waiting to honor the rematch clause if 'Big Fish' activated it. It appears, however, that the two-division undisputed champion will look to chase undisputed status in a third weight class as he is set to challenge Israil Madrimov for the WBA super welterweight title in August.

Meanwhile, 'Boots' will defend the IBF welterweight title against Cody Crowley in July. With the WBA, WBC, and WBO belts likely to be vacated, it is unclear how quickly Donovan can work his way into the title picture.