What is workforconormcgregor.com, Conor McGregor's latest business announcement? 

Conor McGregor is known for his controversial publicity stunts and the Irishman has once again grabbed the headlines after his latest job advert. McGregor bought advertising space in a New York newspaper and used a full page to promote the vacancy for his 'Proper 12' whiskey brand.

To apply for the job role, the former UFC champion created the website workforconormcgregor.com.

The Irishman is currently seeking a full-time brand ambassador in order to "spread the good word about our liquid gold" worldwide. The advert stated that the new employee will be responsible for social media channels, hosting events, and also managing merchandise:

"In New York, I became the Champ Champ, and it's only deserving this publication is blessed to advertise the job opportunity to the chosen one who will earn this role. Alongside me, you'll run the show. Taking over social channels, hosting epic events, managing merch drops and pouring and greaching Proper Whiskey - all while being properly paid."

Last year, Conor McGregor sold a majority share in his whiskey business in a deal reported to be worth $600 million dollars. Proximo Spirits already owned a minority share in the business, but the company now owns a majority share of McGregor's brand.

However, the Irishman still actively promotes the whiskey brand across his social media profiles.

Conor McGregor currently has a net worth of $200 million dollars, which is a combination of his business deals and fight earnings. McGregor also reportedly earned $130 million dollars after fighting Floyd Mayweather in a boxing bout.

How much did Conor McGregor claim he made against Khabib Nurmagomedov?

When speaking to Ariel Helwani back in 2020, Conor McGregor claimed to have made around $50 million dollars when fighting Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in 2018. Nurmagomedov managed to beat the Irishman in the fourth round of their pay-per-view event, submitting the former two-weight UFC champion via rear naked choke.

When Helwani asked the Irishman exactly how much he made against the Russian, McGregor stated that he made around $50 million dollars and expected to make $80 million at UFC 246.

Watch the interview clip here:

ESPN MMA @espnmma



says he made $50 million for the Khabib fight and predicts an $80 million payday for "They think I'm toast, Ariel, but I'm still the bread." @TheNotoriousMMA says he made $50 million for the Khabib fight and predicts an $80 million payday for #UFC246 (via @arielhelwani "They think I'm toast, Ariel, but I'm still the bread." 🍞@TheNotoriousMMA says he made $50 million for the Khabib fight and predicts an $80 million payday for #UFC246 (via @arielhelwani) https://t.co/UjpLhbDBAC

As mentioned, McGregor lost against Nurmagomedov and has since only won once under the UFC banner. The Irishman defeated Donald Cerrone at UFC 246, but went on to lose back-to-back bouts against Dustin Poirier.

'The Notorious' has spent the whole of 2022 recovering from a leg injury sustained against Poirier, meaning the 34-year-old hasn't fought this year.

