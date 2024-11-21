"Whatever I have to do to win" - Jonathan Di Bella focused on overcoming Rui Botelho in any way possible

Former ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella is ready to unleash every trick in his bag to upend Rui Botelho at ONE Fight Night 26 on Dec. 6.

In a recent interview with the world's largest martial arts promotion, the 28-year-old expressed:

"Whatever I have to do to win, I'll do. I'll see his style in the fight, during the fight, and whatever happens, happens. Maybe win by decision, win by knockout."

Di Bella is heading into his fourth bout under the ONE banner with a chip on his shoulder after suffering the first loss in his 13-fight career to ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai this past June over the then-vacant 125-pound kickboxing crown.

While Di Bella is adamant that keeping a perfect record was not part of his career goals, the pain of failing to reclaim the throne is sure to give him extra motivation against Botelho.

However, the Dinamite Team star is on a roll in his last two outings, earning hard-fought victories over highly rated strawweight kickboxers Zhang Peimian and Thongpoon PK Saenchai.

Jonathan Di Bella bares excitement for Rui Botelho matchup

Jonathan Di Bella enjoys testing the extent of his fighting prowess against hyper-aggressive opponents, which is precisely what he wants from Rui Botelho at ONE Fight Night 26.

In the same interview with ONE, Di Bella commented on Botelho's fighting style, saying:

"As far as his weaknesses, I don't really see many weaknesses, but I see that he's very offensive. He's more offensive than anything. He comes to fight, so that's good."

ONE Fight Night 26 will take place inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The full card will air live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

