When is Alexa Grasso fighting next in the UFC?

Alexa Grasso is set to take on Viviane Araujo at UFC Fight Night on October 15. The Mexican is currently on a three-fight winning streak after losing against Carla Esparza in 2019. Grasso has beaten Ji Yeon Kim, Maycee Barber and Joanne Wood in back-to-back bouts.

The 29-year-old's future opponent has been in mixed form in the UFC, winning her most recent bout against Andrea Lee after losing a unanimous decision when taking on Katlyn Chookagian. 'Vivi' has only finished one UFC opponent, with the Brazilian stopping Talita Bernardo in her UFC debut.

Alexa Grasso is currently unbeaten since moving to the UFC women's flyweight division after her loss against Carla Esparza at UFC on ESPN+ 17: Rodriguez vs. Stephens. The Mexican had mixed success at strawweight during her UFC career, but has looked great since jumping up in weight class.

Viviane Araujo has competed within the women's bantamweight division in the UFC in the past. The Brazilian might have a natural weight advantage when taking on Grasso. The two women will headline the main card next month and are both getting close to a title shot.

Alexa Grasso is currently ranked No.5 in the women's flyweight division, with Viviane Araujo sitting at No.6. The winner will likely get close to taking on Valentina Shevchenko for her UFC women's flyweight title.

Who was the first woman to beat Alexa Grasso in professional MMA?

Alexa Grasso made her professional MMA debut in 2012 and remained unbeaten until 2017. Felice Herrig was the first woman to beat the Mexican, winning via unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night 104: Bermudez vs. Korean Zombie.

The bout was Grasso's second fight in the organization after beating Heather Clark in her UFC debut. The Herrig defeat led to the Mexican failing to win back-to-back bouts until 2020.

Since leaving the women's strawweight division, Grasso has won her last three fights in the flyweight rankings. Similar to Charles Oliveira and Gilbert Burns, the Mexican has found success after moving up a weight class.

Watch Grasso take on Carla Esparza here:

