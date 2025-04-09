When did Alexander Volkanovski go bald? Exploring why 'The Great' shaved his head and how Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson reacted

Alexander Volkanovski is set to clash with fast-rising contender Diego Lopes in a highly anticipated bout for the vacant featherweight title. The championship showdown will headline UFC 314, taking place this Saturday (April 12) at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

'The Great' is widely considered the best 145-pounder in UFC history, renowned for his relentless pressure and high-paced fighting style inside the octagon. Longtime fans may recall that, earlier in his UFC career, Volkanovski sported a faded hairstyle — a stark contrast to his now-signature bald look. But few know the story behind how that transformation came to be.

When did Alexander Volkanovski go bald?

Alexander Volkanovski debuted his shaved-head look publicly for the first time during the build-up to his second featherweight title defense against Brian Ortega at UFC 266 in September 2021.

In episode 1 of 'Embedded: Vlog Series' for UFC 266, 'The Great' spoke about how his bald look came to be. He revealed that during the COVID-19 lockdown, with barbershops closed and no access to his regular barber, he decided to take a trimmer and shave his own head at home:

"That's [bald] how people like it. When we were locked down at home, I couldn't get to my barber. Zzz! Just did it myself. Like I said, no one remembers heroes when they had hair — you know what I mean?"

Volkanovski further mentioned other well-known figures, including UFC commentator Joe Rogan and WWE legend-turned-Hollywood star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, both of whom have sported the shaved-head look for years:

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below (6:19):

Johnson took to X and endorsed Volkanovski’s decision to adopt the clean-shaven head:

"No one remembers when we had hair, brother. Shave it off and keep kickin’ a*s champ!!"

Check out Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's post below:

When Alexander Volkanovski joked that his bald head saved him from Brian Ortega's choke at UFC 266

Although Alexander Volkanovski ultimately secured a unanimous decision win over Brian Ortega at UFC 266, he faced a moment of genuine peril in the third round. ‘T-City’ locked in a deep guillotine choke that had many convinced Volkanovski was just seconds away from his first UFC defeat.

However, 'The Great' remained composed under pressure, expertly escaped the submission, and went on to dominate Ortega for the remainder of the fight.

Interestingly, during the UFC 266 weigh-in show, commentator Laura Sanko asked Volkanovski what prompted his decision to shave his head. The Aussie explained that one of the main reasons was the lack of access to barbers during lockdown. He also jokingly added that a smooth, slippery head might just help him slip out of guillotine chokes more easily:

"I'm gonna have it [the head] nice and shiny, slippery on the day [of the fight]. But, you know, I am pretty hard to get into a guillotine anyway. But if we do get there, we're already prepared to pop it out and then punch his head to the canvas."

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below:

