When was Anderson Silva's last fight in the UFC?

Anderson Silva is no longer a fighter on the UFC's roster. The last fight of his UFC career was against Uriah Hall at UFC Vegas 12 in 2020, which was also the last time Silva fought professionally in MMA.

Despite being one of the all-time greats, the Brazilian ended his career in poor form. Silva lost his last three bouts in the UFC, with Israel Adesanya, Jared Cannonier and Uriah Hall all getting the better of the former UFC champion.

His latest UFC win came against Derek Brunson at UFC 208: Holm vs. de Randamie back in 2017. Silva managed to beat the American via unanimous decision after three rounds of fighting.

Anderson Silva has since competed in the boxing ring, facing Julio César Chávez Jr., Tito Ortiz, and Bruno Azeredo. The former UFC fighter is now set to face YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in the boxing ring later this month.

The Brazilian managed to beat Chávez Jr. and Tito Ortiz, but his exhibition bout against Azeredo ended in a draw. Now in his late forties, it seems 'The Spider' has fought for the last time in professional MMA, but he'll likely remain active by competing in the boxing ring.

How many professional MMA bouts has Anderson Silva won since 2013?

As mentioned, Anderson Silva's MMA career ended poorly despite the Brazilian being one of the most respected fighters in UFC history. Since 2013, Silva has fought nine times in the UFC and lost every time but one. His sole win coming against Derek Brunson at UFC 208 in 2017.

The Brazilian also beat Nick Diaz at UFC 183, but the result was overturned to a no-contest after Silva failed a drug test. During his poor form between 2013 and 2020, 'The Spider' lost to Chris Weidman, Michael Bisping, Daniel Cormier, Israel Adesanya, Jared Cannonier, and Uriah Hall.

These are all respected names in the MMA world, but losing so many bouts over a seven-year spell was always going to result in the Brazilian leaving the organization. Silva managed to beat Stephan Bonnar at UFC 153 in 2012 before he missed a step and suffered a string of defeats.

