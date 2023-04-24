Andrew Tate has fought in over 80 kickboxing fights but has failed to impress former UFC champion Henry Cejudo.

Before his rise to fame, Tate was a professional kickboxer who started fighting in 2007. While 'Top G' has over 80 fights under his belt and is a former two-division world champion, Henry Cejudo does not seem to be a fan of his record.

While talking about Andrew Tate's kickboxing in one of his YouTube videos, Henry Cejudo denounced 'Top G' for fighting against "scrubs". He said (9:26):

"So this is against Cosmin Linguarar. Again, for a guy who's 76-9 and he's going against up a guy that is making his debut. This is what I'm saying man, a lot of this, a lot of you guys, you fans, you people, that follow guys and think are good fighters , this dude's making his damn debut against a guy that has over 80 fights which is ridiculous. In other words, this is what you call a tomato can."

Henry Cejudo further exposed Andrew Tate for having a "padded" record (11:47):

"I don't follow him, you know. I've seen a couple of his Instagram stuff that he's done. I mean he seems like a pretty smart dude but he also has a padded record so you can have 80 fights and fight 80 different scrubs."

Watch the video below:

Andrew Tate kickboxing record: Why did 'Top G' retire from the sport?

Tate had his last kickboxing matchup in December 2020 against Cosmin Lingurar. He won the bout via a second-round TKO and while he never officially announced his retirement, he seems to have retired from the sport purportedly due to the multiple eye injuries and eye surgeries he dealt with throughout his career.

Andrew Tate has detached retinas in both eyes. He suffered his first eye injury when he was just 23 years old and had to have surgery. However, the injury continued to flare up again as he continued to fight. This ultimately led him to stop fighting.

After hanging up his gloves for good, Andrew Tate started to make an online presence for himself. While he successfully managed to become one of the most famous people on the planet, he also happens to be a very controversial figure who often finds himself in trouble because of his opinions.

