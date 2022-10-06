When did Brendan Schaub start fighting professionally?

Brendan Schaub had a reasonably successful professional MMA career, leaving the sport in 2014 with a 10-5 record.

'Big Brown' made his professional MMA debut against Jay Lester in 2008. He managed to beat Lester while fighting under the Ring of Fire banner.

Schaub managed to stay unbeaten in his first four professional MMA bouts, getting the better of Lester, Johnny Curtis, Alex Rozman and Bojan Spalevic. After early success in his MMA career, 'Big Brown' was called up to The Ultimate Fighter and faced Roy Nelson in 2009.

However, Nelson became the first fighter to beat Schaub in professional MMA, stopping 'Big Brown' in the very first round.



Despite losing to Roy Nelson, Brendan Schaub still joined the UFC and had a great start in the organization. 'Big Brown' won his first four organizational bouts, beating the likes of Chase Gormley, Chris Tuchscherer, Gabriel Gonzaga and Mirko 'Cro Cop' Filipović. Three out of these four wins came via stoppage, with only Gonzaga getting to the judges' scorecards.

After a strong start to Schaub's UFC career, the American's form started to slide in 2011. 'Big Brown' lost back-to-back bouts against Antônio Rodrigo Nogueira and Ben Rothwell. In his last four UFC fights, Schaub ended his organizational career with a 2-2 record.

When did Brendan Schaub last fight in the UFC?

Brendan Schaub last stepped into the UFC octagon against Travis Browne at UFC 181: Hendricks vs. Lawler 2 in 2014. Browne made quick work of Schaub, managing to finish 'Big Brown' in the very first round. The 39-year-old never fought in the UFC again after losing against Browne. Schaub ended his UFC career with back-to-back losses.

Andrei Arlovski narrowly defeated 'Big Brown' in Schaub's penultimate bout, getting the better of the American via split decision at UFC 174: Johnson vs. Bagautinov. As mentioned, Schaub had a decent MMA career, ending his professional campaign with a 10-5 record after competing in the UFC between 2010 to 2014.

