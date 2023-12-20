When Brittney Palmer agreed to talk to Dana White about making a Conor McGregor-Georges St-Pierre superfight

UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer spoke to TMZ all the way back in 2017, and she was asked if a fight between Georges St-Pierre and Conor McGregor would be "the most epic fight."

Palmer, who has won the ring girl of the year award on numerous occasions, responded by saying:

"Probably. That would be one of those like superfights."

The interviewer followed up her response by suggesting that she "talk to Dana" to get the fight put together, to which Palmer responded by saying:

"Alright. I'll Talk to Dana and you talk to Conor and then we'll both talk to GSP."

Check out the clip here (1:45 for Brittney Palmer's comments):

Prior to saying that, she expressed her admiration for McGregor, and added that he was one of her "favorite fighters." In fact, Palmer has named McGregor in her top three favorite fighters, with the other two being the renowned Anderson 'The Spider' Silva, and Urijah "The California Kid" Faber.

Brittney Palmer made her first appearance for the promotion at UFC 125 in 2011 and so, she has been with the company for a considerable amount of time.

Given Conor McGregor's meteoric rise after Anderson Silva's historic reign, it's no surprise to see those two names on her list.

Brittney Palmer wins Ringcard Girl of the Year at the World MMA Awards, announces retirement after

As part of the World MMA Awards, Brittney Palmer was awarded the Ringcard Girl of the Year for 2023. That should come as no surprise, as Palmer has picked up the award quite a few times in the past.

Palmer, however, surprised fans when she announced that she would be retiring as a ringcard girl after UFC 295. In her acceptance speech, she said:

"This weekend (UFC 295) will be my last event and I'm so absolutely grateful for this unforgettable experience. I travelled the world, met some incredible people, I met some of my fun friends. I will forever appreciate the memories and I'm so excited for the future. Thank you to the UFC, Dana White and all the fans for this incredible honor. I'm truly blessed to be part of this journey. I love you guys."

Check out the clip here:

Expand Tweet