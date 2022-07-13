"From nothing to something to everything" - When a calm Conor McGregor spoke in the immediate aftermath of his title win over Jose Aldo

In December 2015, Conor McGregor famously defeated Jose Aldo by knocking the then-champion out in just 13 seconds. The legendary win propelled the Irishman into stardom, but McGregor didn't forget about how it all started when speaking to Ariel Helwani backstage after the bout.

The MMA reporter stated that he spoke to McGregor in 2013 and said that the Irishman didn't have much to his name at the time. However, fast-forward to 2015 and McGregor was the featherweight champion and one of the biggest names in the sport.

While speaking with Helwani, the Irishman stated:

"From nothing to something to everything."

Watch the short interview clip below:

Conor McGregor was seemingly stating that despite becoming a large name within the MMA world before winning a UFC title, the Irishman needed to win gold in order to become "everything" in the sport.

After beating Jose Aldo, McGregor went on to face Nate Diaz twice, winning and losing once. However, the largest moment of his career was beating Eddie Alvarez. The victory saw the Irishman hold two belts in different weight classes simultaneously, making him the first to do so.

What did Jose Aldo say about rematching Conor McGregor?

After losing to Conor McGregor, Jose Aldo was keen on a rematch with the Irishman, but it never came together. It seems that the Brazilian is now no longer interested in facing the former two-division UFC champion.

While speaking to MMA Fighting after defeating Pedro Munhoz via unanimous decision in August 2021, Aldo also stated that he doesn't see himself fighting McGregor again and is now moving past the potential second clash.

"No, I don’t see myself fighting Conor. Never, I think. I can even say that. It might happen tomorrow, but that’s not the path. I root for him today, I hope he recovers from the injury and fights again at the highest level and becomes champion again, because that way he and I will always be together."

