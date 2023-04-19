When Canelo Alvarez predicted grave consequences of giving YouTubers and influencers license to box

Canelo Alvarez believes YouTube Boxing will eventually lead to someone getting hurt.

The current era of boxing is weird, to put it lightly. This is because seemingly half the major events, at least in the United States and England, feature some sort of YouTuber or influencer on the card. Just this month alone, there have been several influencer boxing events, including Misfits 006, and Creator Clash 2.

To this point, Jake Paul and KSI have emerged as two of the biggest stars in the sport. When comparing pay-per-view buys and other metrics, YouTubers can easily dwarf championship contenders such as Deontay Wilder and Terence Crawford, for example.

While many might be fans of YouTube Boxing, it's safe to say Canelo Alvarez isn't. In an interview with Graham Bensinger, the super-middleweight champion discussed the subject. There, he pointed to Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson as an issue.

Alvarez stated that someone can get really hurt, and used the NBA player's brutal loss as an example. In the interview, the champion stated:

"That's what I've always said, I have nothing against anyone and I'm not a fan of saying bad things, but they give you a fighter's license when you're not, they can kill them, this is not a football game. There's the proof of how they let him [Nate Robinson] down, because they license people who have never thrown a punch in their life. If a death happens, the commission is guilty because they gave him a license."

See his comments below:

YouTube Boxing: Canelo Alvarez downplays Jake Paul fight

Given Canelo Alvarez's comments about YouTube Boxing, don't expect to see him fight Jake Paul.

'The Problem Child' is slated to face Nate Diaz in August on his return to pay-per-view. The fight will be Paul's first since his decision defeat to Tommy Fury in February, the first loss of his career.

DAZN Boxing @DAZNBoxing Jake Paul really just claimed he could beat Canelo Jake Paul really just claimed he could beat Canelo 😳 https://t.co/2snruKXjDz

For the YouTuber's entire boxing career, he's been consistent with his goals. Paul has long stated that he plans to become champion and one-day face Canelo Alvarez. He's even predicted that the fight will happen within the next few years.

For his part, the Mexican superstar isn't really excited about the contest. In an interview done prior to his loss to Dmitry Bivol, Alvarez responded to Paul. He stated:

"The thing I'm thinking is why you guys [are] asking me for that fight. Jake Paul, please guys. Maybe in two years... we can talk... I hope he improves more and he do[es] a really good job... and improve[s] in boxing."

See his comments below:

