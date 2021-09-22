When is Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant?

Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant will face each other in a super-middleweight title unification fight on November 6, 2021, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Paradise, Nevada. The bout was initially supposed to take place in September but was later shifted to November due to complications.

American fans can expect Canelo and Plant to walk out into the ring sometime around midnight on Saturday, November 6. Fans in the UK can expect the headliner to kick off at around 5 AM on Sunday, November 7.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn First official poster for Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant on Nov 6th in Las Vegas… First official poster for Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant on Nov 6th in Las Vegas… https://t.co/QEBvuIRk0X

Canelo Alvarez is undoubtedly one of the greatest boxers of the modern era. Over the years, he's fought some of the greatest pugilists across various weight classes. Alvarez has lost just once in his 16-year-long professional career. The lone loss came against the legendary Floyd Mayweather, arguably the greatest boxer of all time.

Alvarez's upcoming opponent Caleb Plant is currently undefeated in pro-boxing. While his 21-0 record is impressive, Plant has certainly never fought an elite boxer like Canelo Alvarez before. This is set to be the biggest fight of his career. If he manages to beat the Mexican, Plant will become one of the most popular names in the world of boxing overnight.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant just got very personal

Excitement for the fight has already hit fever pitch. The two men came to blows at a recent press conference in Los Angeles. After an intense staredown, Alvarez shoved Plant, who tried to retaliate by slapping the Mexican. Alvarez showed instinctive head movement to slip the right hand. He then landed a counter shot.

Caleb Plant was left with a shallow cut on his face after the scuffle. Canelo Alvarez later claimed that the American insulted his mother, which forced him to retaliate in a violent manner. Plant has denied the allegations and claims he doesn't involve family members while trash talking to his opponents.

