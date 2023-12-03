When did Clay Guida debut in the UFC? Revisiting MMA veteran's fighting career after record-tying 18th UFC loss 

Clay Guida may not be the most athletic fighter on the UFC roster, but he truly is a physical specimen.

Fans looking at Guida's record may not be very impressed, but younger enthusiasts may be surprised to find out that 'The Carpenter' is just months away from turning 42 with 62 professional fights.

Since making his promotional debut in 2006 against Justin James, Clay Guida has spent the last 17 years as a high-level fighter in one of the UFC's toughest divisions.

Despite 18 losses in the octagon, a UFC record, Guida remains a fan favorite for his fight style. Regardless of his age, the American still has elite cardio paired with relentless durability. His legendary fight with Diego Sanchez in 2009 has already been inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.

In his career, Guida has received 10 post-fight bonuses, including six 'Fight of the Night' honors. Guida's debut win over James earned him the 'Submission of the Night' bonus.

The always-fun Guida has never competed for a UFC championship but has had notable wins over Rafael dos Anjos, Anthony Pettis, Nate Diaz, Joe Lauzon, BJ Penn, and Takanori Gomi.

How many times has Clay Guida fought in the UFC?

Having spent almost half of his life fighting as a professional, Clay Guida is one of the oldest active MMA fighters.

Guida debuted in the UFC in 2006 as a part of the WEC merger and has not left the promotion since. In his 17-year UFC career, the American has fought in the octagon 35 times.

With the majority of his career at the world's highest stage in the sport, Guida has understandably alternated wins and losses. However, the high-energy lightweight has built a more valuable reputation as a fun fighter who never fails to entertain the fans.

Although he scared the audience with a fake retirement at UFC Kansas City in 2023, Guida has stated he has never felt better and is not slowing down any time soon.