When does Colby Covington fight next?

Colby Covington is all set to square off against Jorge Masvidal in the headliner of UFC 272 for his next fight.

The bout will be held on March 5, 2022, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, United States. It will be a non-title bout that has been scheduled for five rounds.

The fight was announced after the originally planned featherweight and bantamweight title matches failed to materialize for the card.

Masvidal and Covington used to train together at the American Top Team in South Florida. The two even lived together for a while. The pair eventually had a falling out in 2018, following which 'Chaos' finally left ATT in 2020.

Masvidal (35-15) is one of the most popular fighters in the UFC. 'Gamebred' hasn't competed since his last outing against welterweight champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 261.

Colby Covington (16-3) is also coming off a loss to Usman in his most recent fight at UFC 268. Interestingly, both 'Chaos' and 'Gamebred' have wracked up two losses against the dominant welterweight champion.

Gilbert Burns predicts the winner of Jorge Masvidal vs. Colby Covington fight at UFC 272

UFC welterweight contender Gilbert Burns recently stated that Jorge Masvidal will finish Colby Covington in their upcoming match at UFC 272.

In a recent interview with The Schmo, Burns claimed that he favored Masvidal despite the popular belief that Covington would win. 'Durinho' was of the belief that 'Gamebred's' hard work will lead to his victory against 'Chaos' in their upcoming match.

Predicting the winner of the UFC 272 main event, Burns said:

“That’s a tough one, to be honest. Everyone thinks Colby is gonna get an easy win with the takedowns - I don’t think so. To be honest I completely disagree with that. I know Masvidal knows how risky this fight is. If he loses it’s gonna be very tough for him, three [straight] losses. I think Masvidal is working super hard, I know he’s working hard, I know a couple of his teammates. I’m going for the upset, I’m going for Masvidal to win. He can hurt Colby on the body, and then later rounds get the finish. I see Masvidal getting a finish, to be honest. It’ll be a fricking crazy fight,”

Watch Gilbert Burns' full interview with The Schmo below:

