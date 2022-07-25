When Conor McGregor was accused of "capitalizing off" domestic violence trauma for wearing C.J. Watson jersey 

Floyd Mayweather's ex, the late Josie Harris, felt that Conor McGregor was capitalizing off her domestic violence trauma in his attempt to troll Mayweather.

'The Notorious' had worn C.J. Watson's Golden State Warriors jersey ahead of his highly-promoted 2017 boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr. to get under his opponent's skin.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Must say, @TheNotoriousMMA wearing an obscure CJ Watson jersey is just on a whole other level. For those that don't get why (via Bleacher): Must say, @TheNotoriousMMA wearing an obscure CJ Watson jersey is just on a whole other level. For those that don't get why (via Bleacher): https://t.co/U5xCS75B7T

In an interview, Harris's attorney Dan Friedlander told TMZ that the Irishman's stunt was extremely insensitive towards the victim. Friedlander further criticized 'The Notorious' for harboring a general disregard for emotional and physical trauma:

"[The stunt] demonstrates not only an insensitivity toward the emotional well-being and privacy of the victim of Mayweather’s domestic violence but also a general disregard for the physical and emotional trauma and long-lasting psychological impacts suffered by victims of domestic abuse."

In 2010, Mayweather was convicted to two months in prison for attacking Harris in front of their three children. The 45-year-old boxer reportedly attacked his partner for alleged secret text exchanges between her and former NBA player C.J Watson.

It's safe to say that Mayweather got the last laugh as the retired boxer TKOed the former UFC double champ in the tenth round of their August 2017 superfight.

When Draymond Green crititisized Conor McGregor for wearing C.J. Watson jersey

Golden State Warriors power forward Draymond Green was not too happy with the Irishman wearing a C.J. Watson jersey in an attempt to spite Floyd Mayweather.

The 32-year-old in an Instagram post told McGregor that the Golden State Warriors were supporting Mayweather. The four-time NBA champion also asked 'The Notorious' to remove the jersey:

"We rocking with Floyd bro not you. take that [the jersey] off bruh."

In typical McGregor fashion, the UFC star fired back at the NBA player, saying he did not know who Green was.

ESPN @espn Draymond Green posted about Conor McGregor... and Conor clapped back. Draymond Green posted about Conor McGregor... and Conor clapped back. https://t.co/yDvT9CkfIT

However, the pro-fighter's social media jab at the ball player didn't end there. Continuing on the Instagram feud, Conor McGregor stated that he dribbles heads off the floor and not balls. His following comment was:

"Now ask yourself why I'm rocking a C.J. when I don't give a f**k about Basketball. I dribble heads off the floor, not a ball. This is no game here kid."

