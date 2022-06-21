When Conor McGregor apologized to Miesha Tate following a sexually-offensive tweet - "I have infinite respect for Miesha"

Back in October 2013, Conor McGregor apologized to Miesha Tate and Ronda Rousey after making an innapropriate comment about the two MMA fighters on Twitter.

The incident happened after McGregor was asked by a fan "one night before the world ends...Ronda or Miesha?" That prompted the Irishman to say: "One riidin d**k, one lickin ma toessssss."

McGregor was quoting a line from Dr. Dre's song "Let's Get High." Nevertheless, that didn't make the comment any more appropriate, leading the Irishman to apologize on Facebook:

"I would like to personally apologize to both Ronda Rousey and Miesha Tate. This morning I quoted a song on Twitter in an attempt to make a joke, which I now I see was totally unacceptable and offensive. I have infinite respect for Miesha and Ronda as individuals and as athletes. I have always been a big fan of women's MMA and the incredible talented athletes that compete in the sport. I regret making this offensive comment and I sincerely apologize to anyone whom I offended, but especially Ronda and Miesha."

The original comment on Twitter has since been deleted by McGregor, but the apology is still available on his Facebook page. The former UFC champion made it clear that he has a large amount of respect for women's MMA and the two competitors he mentioned.

Women's MMA has grown massively since 2013, with the female UFC divisions being highly competitive and headlining major UFC events with their title fights.

Conor McGregor has also grown since his younger days in the organization, with sexual comments towards female fighters being a thing of the past for the Irish athlete.

McGregor's most recent highly-controversial outburst came when facing Khabib Nurmagomedov, a feud that saw the Irishman act wildly in press conferences, but also make comments about the Russian's personal life.

In addition to words, the Irishman also attacked a bus full of UFC fighters prior to UFC 223, causing minor injuries to some of the people onboard.

Miesha Tate comments on Conor McGregor's controversial social media antics

Conor McGregor can often be seen posting on social media during UFC events or whenever the Irishman is making headlines for the wrong reasons. This has led Meisha Tate to believe the former UFC champion should "get off" Twitter.

While speaking on the Throwing Down w/ Renee & Miesha podcast, Tate said:

"I've seen some really interesting tweets and I don't know, this is where I feel like the team around him has gotta, like, come in a little bit, but I imagine that's easier said than done. With a hot-headed Conor, you know, he's the boss of all, nobody can tell him anything and whatever. But I feel like somebody needs to take that man's phone! Like, especially [following] surgery, when he's on the painkillers or whatever because he's putting out all these tweets and deleting them. You don't have to delete tweets, you can just get off Twitter."

Listen to the full podcast episode below:

Conor McGregor is in a difficult spot, though, due to the Irishman making his name in the UFC by being controversial and charismatic. However, these types of marketing techniques usually only work when fighters are winning or if they are champions.

McGregor hasn't been able to replicate his younger performances or results in recent UFC outing. His most recent win came back in 2020 when he beat Donald Cerrone. However, you have to go all the way back to 2016 for his previous UFC victory, which saw him defeat Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far