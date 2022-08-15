"I don’t give a f**k about Vince McMahon" - When Conor McGregor lashed out at the former WWE chairman after 'stealing' his walk

If you're not a fan of WWE or wrestling in general, it would be easy to believe that Conor McGregor created the legendary 'Billionaire Strut'. The famous walk has been shown off by the Irishman on many occasions, but was seemingly originally created by Vince McMahon.

However, McGregor wasn't at all bothered by claims that he stole the walk from the former WWE CEO. While speaking at a Q&A panel in 2017, the Irishman stated that he didn't care about Vince McMahon and suggested that the WWE legend must be angry that most people credit the strut to him instead:

"Vince McMahon must be p****d. I don’t give a f**k about Vince McMahon. I stole that walk and that walk is now mine."

Conor McGregor went on to double-down on the ownership of the walk, going on to say that nobody within WWE could do anything about it. He even claimed to have invented the strut:

"Not Vince or any of those f**k over in the WWE will do anything about it. That’s my walk. I created that walk. I made that walk."

It's clear that the Dublin native, at the very least, took inspiration from McMahon's famous billionaire strut. However, for many combat sports fans, the walk has always been associated with McGregor and the former two-weight UFC champion has done a great job of reinventing the move.

WWE @WWE @VinceMcMahon 's billion dollar strut is OFTEN imitated, but NEVER duplicated! See The Chairman power walk his way to the ring... .@VinceMcMahon's billion dollar strut is OFTEN imitated, but NEVER duplicated! See The Chairman power walk his way to the ring... https://t.co/V8pUM9Kudd

When did Conor McGregor first use the 'Billionaire Strut' during his UFC walkouts?

Conor McGregor first used the 'Billionaire Strut' while entering the octagon at UFC 205 against Eddie Alvarez. The Irishman played his now famous Foggy Dew remix soundtrack when making the long walk to the cage, which never fails to get UFC crowds up on their feet with excitement.

The Irishman managed to beat Alvarez in round two of their main event bout at UFC 205. Not only did McGregor win Alvarez's UFC lightweight title, but he also made history by becoming the promotion's first-ever simultaneous two-division champion, with the 'Notorious' megastar already holding the featherweight strap.

The 'Billionaire Strut' is now one of Conor McGregor's trademark moves when entering the cage. The walk was likely referenced from Vince McMahon's WWE entrance, but as mentioned above, the Irishman isn't concerned with the alleged 'stealing' of the strut.

