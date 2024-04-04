When Cynthia Calvillo's boyfriend Mitch Ramirez accused Conor McGregor of foul play in raging TUF drama

UFC women's strawweight contender Cynthia Calvillo's partner Mitch Ramirez is among the most exciting new prospects in the organization. 'The Fight Stalker' made his promotional debut against Thiago Moises at UFC Vegas 88 last month, losing via third-round knockout.

Before his debut, Ramirez was set to be featured as a contestant on The Ultimate Fighter 31, with Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler as opposing coaches. While many expected Ramirez to shine in the UFC's popular reality show, he never got his opportunity due to being removed from the roster not long before the show began filming.

It was alleged that 'The Notorious' was responsible.

In the aftermath, Ramirez accused McGregor of using his influence to have him removed from the show. The prospect alleged that the Irishman wanted some of his hand-picked fighters on the show and had to remove three contestants to make space. Ramirez was one of the unfortunate ones.

During an interview with Fight Fluency in May last year, Ramirez detailed how he was informed about being removed from the show and said:

"One of the producers came in and he just, he looked upset... What he told me is that, 'Conor landed today and he brought two of his guys with him. He’s demanding they’re on the show... Unfortunately, you have the least amount of fights on your record, so you’re being replaced.'"

When Mitch Ramirez slammed Dana White for seemingly not keeping his word

After his removal from The Ultimate Fighter 31, Mitch Ramirez put his head down and got to work. Ramirez competed at an XMMA event in May last year and beat Jeremie Holloway via third-round TKO.

After the fight, Ramirez took the opportunity to call out Conor McGregor for his alleged actions and slammed Dana White for seemingly going back on his word. 'The Fight Stalker' used the post-fight interview to speak his mind and said:

"I was supposed to be on The Ultimate Fighter and I lost my spot because Conor McGregor came in with a couple of his little cronies and kicked me out last second. Dana White, you said that you were gonna give guys like me an opportunity in the UFC. I'm asking you now, please, give me my opportunity. I belong in the UFC."

Ramirez later competed in Dana White's Contender Series 2023, losing to Carlos Prates via second-round knockout in a welterweight matchup.

