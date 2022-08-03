"He can chuck you in the can in one line" - When Dan Hooker praised Conor McGregor's trash talk ahead of UFC 257

Whether Conor McGregor wins or loses inside the octagon, MMA fans can usually rely on the Irishman's microphone skills when attending UFC press conferences outside the cage. McGregor has countless one-liners that have become as famous as the fights themselves, many of which are at the cost of his opponents' reputations.

This was something Dan Hooker was well-aware of when preparing for the UFC 257 press conference back in January 2021. 'The Hangman' didn't want to be on the receiving end of McGregor's trash talk and said he was going to be "on his toes" during the presser.

He told MMA Junkie:

"You've gotta be on your toes, you can't come in there, have a couple coffees before you sit down at the press conference, you don't wanna get, 'Who the f**k is that guy'd' or something like that. He can chuck you in the can in one line."

Dan Hooker referenced the famous Conor McGregor line said during the UFC 205 press conference, which instantly became a classic one-liner that is still used today by MMA and UFC fans.

McGregor shut down Jeremy Stephens' oppertunistic callout at the press conference, questioning who he even is in response.

Dan Hooker and Conor McGregor have often been linked together, with the potential fight appearing to be an exciting matchup for fans. However, it was clear from Hooker's interview that he wasn't keen on going toe-to-toe with the Irishman on the microphone.

When Conor McGregor hilariously called Floyd Mayweather Sr. a fan

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor are both known for their trash talk, so when the two fighters collided in a 2017 boxing bout, everybody knew the media coverage would be entertaining.

When Floyd Mayweather Sr. made his presence known at one of the many press conferences ahead of the bout, McGregor couldn't help but see an opportunity to poke fun at Mayweather's father:

"You’re a fan, Floyd Sr., I know it. I know you’re a fan! I can see it in your eyes. You’re a fan of my s**t. I know, I can see a fan when I f***ing see one. You're a fan. Someone send him a signed autograph!"

The many media representatives in attendance found the altercation very amusing. Even Mayweather Sr. appeared to see the funny side of the Irishman's cheeky comeback.

