When did Deontay Wilder start boxing?

Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder started training for boxing in October 2005. 'The Bronze Bomber' was 20 years old at the time. Wilder joined Skyy Boxing Gym in Alabama and trained under the guidance of Jay Deas.

The nickname 'The Bronze Bomber' came into existence after Wilder won the bronze medal at the 2008 Olympics.

After making his professional boxing debut back in November 2008, Deontay Wilder went on a 43-fight unbeaten streak that included a split draw with Tyson Fury. He has a professional boxing record of 42-1-1.

'The Bronze Bomber' won the WBC heavyweight championship back in 2015 when he defeated Bermane Stiverne via unanimous decision. The Olympic medalist successfully defended the title ten times before eventually losing it to Fury in their rematch in February 2020.

Wilder made some bizarre excuses for his loss against the 'Gypsy King.' He blamed a heavy costume for fatigue on his legs. He also said that his water spiked with a muscle relaxer.

📋 Deontay Wilder's reasons for the Tyson Fury defeat (so far):



1⃣ Ring walk outfit was too heavy

2⃣ Fury moved fist down within his glove

3⃣ Fury put a heavy object in his glove

4⃣ Water was spiked with muscle relaxer

5⃣ Kenny Bayless was unfair

6⃣ Mark Breland was disloyal pic.twitter.com/ucw4QnMZox — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) November 1, 2020

'He struggles at the top level' - Anthony Joshua puts Deontay Wilder on blast

Speaking to Sky Sports, boxing star Anthony Joshua criticized Deontay Wilder, alleging that 'The Bronze Bomber' is not an elite level fighter.

"He ain't an elite level fighter, in my opinion...he struggles at the top level and there's a lot more of us waiting for that opportunity as well to kick his a--. He's going to struggle when he comes to fight people like myself and other heavyweights."

Joshua was supposed to fight Tyson Fury, but the fight was canceled as Deontay Wilder invoked the rematch clause in his fight contract. According to the clause, Wilder was to be given a rematch if he lost to Fury. The two heavyweights are now set to meet for the third time in the boxing ring on July 24 in Las Vegas.

We're a MONTH AWAY from the trilogy between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury! 💣👑#FuryWilder3 | JULY 24 PPV | @BronzeBomber @Tyson_Fury pic.twitter.com/61BFEgwVXi — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) June 25, 2021

