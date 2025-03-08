"When you eating DDP alive?" - Fans react as Khamzat Chimaev drops new picture on X

Khamzat Chimaev has been on the hunt for a UFC title shot for quite some time. The middleweight contender has been on a roll since making his UFC debut back in 2020. The Swede has fought in the octagon 8 times, winning all of those fights.

'Borz' was first fighting at welterweight and made progress in the division, beating ranked opponents. However, a terrible weight cut in his fight against Nate Diaz caused the UFC to make the decision of moving him up to 185 pounds.

In his last outing at UFC 308, Chimaev submitted former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker in the first round. He has now secured back-to-back victories against former champions in Kamaru Usman and Whittaker.

Chimaev is expected to fight Dricus du Plessis next for a shot at the middleweight crown. The 30-year-old posted a picture of himself on X and many fans commented on the post.

Here are the fan reactions:

"When you eating DDP alive"

"Can't wait to see you fight again"

"Dricus's nightmare"

Check out fan reactions to the post below:

Screenshot of fan reactions to the post.

When UFC commentator Joe Rogan discussed a middleweight title fight between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev

UFC commentator Joe Rogan analyzed a potential match-up between UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis and contender Khamzat Chimaev.

Rogan spoke about Chimaev's elite grappling skills and questioned whether 'Stillknocks' could defend his takedowns. Speaking on episode #2220 of The Joe Rogan Experience, he said:

"He [du Plessis] can wrestle. He's got very good jiu-jitsu. He hits f**king hard, and he's a big, durable dude. But I don't know if he's going to be able to wrestle with that guy [Chimaev]. Like, I don't know, man. Khamzat's skill is so high level, it makes me wonder."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (3:14:01):

