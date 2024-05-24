When Elle Brooke explained why she “can’t afford” to walk out with Brock Lesnar - “I actually DM'ed Paul Heyman”

OnlyF*ns star-turned-Misfits-boxer Elle Brooke once revealed that she actually contacted Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman in an attempt to organize a special walk out entrance with them for a boxing event.

Back in 2022, Brooke made her Misfits boxing debut against longtime rival and influencer AJ Bunker. They competed in a four round contest that saw Brooke get the nod and take home the unanimous decision victory.

Following her debut win, the 26-year-old then appeared on the Happy Hour podcast where she discussed her new fighting career. During the interview, Brooke then made a hilarious revelation that fans have often compared her appearance to former UFC champ and WWE star Brock Lesnar.

Opting to see the funny side of the comparisons, Elle Brooke added that she even tried contacting Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman in order to have them walk her out to the ring in the future, but it was far too expensive. She said:

"Just TikTok my name, and you'll see me being memedas him [Brock Lesnar]. Literally they all call me Brock Lesnar all the time...I actually DM'ed Paul Heyman trying to get Brock Lesnar, and he wanted a seven-figure salary per song and a private jet, and I was like, 'I can't afford that.'" [H/t IBTimes]

Whilst Elle Brooke was unable to secure a walkout with Lesnar, she has gone from strength-to-strength in Misfits and in 2024 has quickly become one of the biggest stars on the roster.

Brooke is also set for the biggest test of her career so far when she takes on former UFC star Paige VanZant tomorrow night on the MF & DAZN: X Series 15 card for the MFB women's middleweight title.

Elle Brooke expects bout against "tough" Paige VanZant to go to a decision

Elle Brooke recently offered her prediction for her upcoming bout against Paige VanZant this weekend.

The pair are set to headline the upcoming Misfits card on May 25, which takes place at the NRG Arena in Houston, Texas. The bout is undoubtedly the biggest test of Brooke's career so far, as '12 Gauge' is a former fighter for both the UFC and Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

At the latest presser ahead of the fight, the 26-year-old was asked for her prediction for how their clash will play out. She said:

"She's [VanZant] never been in a ring, so I think I have more experience there. I think she's tough so I personally don't think I'll knock her out but I'll be looking for it. If it happens it happens but I think it's going to be a five round war."

Catch Brooke's comments here (3:45):