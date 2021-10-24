When Fedor Emelianenko's daughter was attacked after the Russian fighter condemned child MMA fights hosted by Chechen head Ramzan Kadyrov

In what marked a horrific turn of events, Fedor Emelianenko's daughter, Maria Emelianenko, was attacked at the age of 16. The incident occurred back in October 2016. Reports revealed that a group of individuals attacked Maria while she was on her way back from school.

The attacks were believed to have been perpetrated by individuals in response to Fedor Emelianenko's criticism of the culture of child MMA fights. The fact that Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov was the one at the other end of his verbal onslaught only made matters worse.

Karim Zidan | كريم زيدان @ZidanSports I can confirm via sources that it was Fedor Emelianenko’s 16-year-old daughter who was attacked and hospitalized. Story on @BloodyElbow soon I can confirm via sources that it was Fedor Emelianenko’s 16-year-old daughter who was attacked and hospitalized. Story on @BloodyElbow soon

Although she made her way back home, she was soon hospitalized after the pain failed to subside. She was subsequently diagnosed with contusions to her chest and abdomen at the Research Institute of Children’s Emergency Surgery and Traumatology.

What did Fedor Emelianenko say to attract such wrath?

As the President of the Russian MMA Union, Fedor Emelianenko flamed an MMA event that was being held in Chechnya. The 'World Fighting Championships of Akhmat' (WFCA) found itself at the receiving end of a significant amount of flak for organizing bouts between underage children with a lack of adequate protective gear.

He also nuked the Chechen head of state for encouraging his own children to fight in the tournament. The Russia-backed leader also took to social media to share clips of the children fighting in their respective bouts with congratulatory messages.

"What happened at the tournament in Grozny is unacceptable and, moreover, cannot be justified. There were little ones, 8 years old, punching each other in front of happy adults. Is it really so important for you to organize a spectacle at the cost of children’s health?!” said Fedor Emelianenko.

The Bellator heavyweight asserted that anyone under the age of 12 should not be allowed to fight and those under the age of 21 should wear appropriate protective gear.

