"When I see a technique I remember it forever" - Kade Ruotolo says he has a photographic memory when it comes to BJJ

Brazilian jiu-jitsu prodigy and reigning and undisputed ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo of the United States says he only needs to see a move once, and he will be able to execute it to perfection.

Talk about an incredible talent. The 21-year-old, along with his twin brother Tye Ruotolo, the ONE welterweight submission grappling king, have been training in 'the gentle art' since they were kids. And they are two of the youngest BJJ black belts in history, adorned with accolades.

When it comes to BJJ, Ruotolo says they were born for it, and it has become akin to breathing for them.

Speaking on a recent guest appearance on the Jaxxon Podcast, Ruotolo talked about BJJ coming natural to him and his brother.

The 21-year-old phenom said:

"It's locked up in there [in my mind]. I don't really write too much down, to be honest with you. It's stuck. Some people have a photographic memory, I definitely don't have that. But when it comes to jiu-jitsu, I can for whatever reason. When I see a technique, I just remember it forever."

Needless to say, Ruotolo is one of the most dangerous grapplers in the world today. He can turn any opponent into a human pretzel in the quickest of times. And he'll need to use every bit of that ability in his next fight.

Kade Ruotolo set to make his professional MMA debut against Blake Cooper at ONE 167

Lightweight submission grappling king Kade Ruotolo is ready to risk it for the biscuit when he goes up against fellow American Blake Cooper in his professional mixed martial arts debut.

Ruotolo is set to lock horns with Cooper at ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga on Prime Video.

The event will be broadcast live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, June 7th. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

