When James Harden called for a rematch following Jorge Masvidal's doctor stoppage win over Nate Diaz in BMF title bout

Back in November 2019, James Harden was left unimpressed by the end of Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz's 'BMF' title fight at UFC 244. The NBA player instantly called for a rematch after Masvidal won via doctor's stoppage.

The UFC 244 bout only lasted three rounds and was stopped after a cut above Diaz's eye was deemed unsafe by the doctor. The event was heavily promoted, with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson in attendance to crown the 'BMF' champion.

Harden took to Twitter back in 2019 to share his frustration with the world:

"Rematch ASAP! #UFC"

Sadly for James Harden, the rematch between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal is still yet to happen. Both fighters have since moved on from the spectacle and the 'BMF' belt hasn't been a significant presence in the UFC.

Masvidal hasn't won a fight since beating Diaz. 'Gamebred' has lost to Kamaru Usman twice and most recently suffered a defeat at the hands of Colby Covington. Diaz, meanwhile, has only fought once during since his loss to Masvidal, falling to another setback against Leon Edwards.

James Harden joins Houston Rockets in UFC training camp in Las Vegas

The Houston Rockets took an unusual training approach when setting up a mini-camp in Las Vegas. James Harden and Russell Westbrook took part in UFC-style training, which involved elements of MMA to increase the fitness of the basketballers.

The duo were training at the UFC's performance institute and didn't look natural when striking, but they seemed to enjoy some of the simple MMA drills during their time in Vegas.

Watch the NBA players train in Las Vegas here:

Harden and Westbrook also took advantage of some of the elite training machines the UFC offers at their facilities. The two basketballers can be seen working hard on the exercise bike while being observed by their teammates.

The workouts seemed primarily based around fitness drills, with neither player showing an interest in transitioning into MMA anytime soon.

However, we have seen basketball players transition into boxing before, with Nate Robinson losing to Jake Paul in November 2020 after the two had created a rivalry via social media.

