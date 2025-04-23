When Joe Rogan came clean on why he'd be a "terrible" fight promoter while discussing $1.6B UFC lawsuit: "You got to be ruthless"

Joe Rogan has been known to share his thoughts on multiple topics on The Joe Rogan Experience. While he often focuses on interviewing guests, Rogan has also released episodes, labeled as Fight Companion, which consist of him watching fight cards that he is not working.

He was joined by Eddie Bravo, Joey Diaz, and Brendan Schaub back in January 2024 as they watched UFC 297. The group discussed the then-ongoing $1.6 billion class action lawsuit filed by former fighters against the UFC, leading the podcast host to state that he would be a terrible promoter as he would end up giving fighters "too much money."

"God, I'm so glad I'm not a promoter. First of all, I'd be terrible at it because I'd want to give the fighters too much money. I'd be like, 'you guys deserve it, listen, let's just figure out a way to work this out'. You can't do that if you're running a business. If you're running a business, you got to be ruthless."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (0:34):

The class action lawsuit argued that the UFC had a monopoly on the fight game by buying out the competition while suppressing fighter pay and their ability to have certain sponsors. Reportedly, the UFC and the fighters wound up settling the antitrust lawsuit for $375 million.

Joe Rogan praised Conor McGregor in a conversation with Russell Brand

Joe Rogan hosted comedian, actor, podcaster, and media personality Russell Brand in 2017. The two discussed the star power that Conor McGregor found in mixed martial arts.

Brand questioned the phenomenon around the former double champ, who had recently made his boxing debut against Floyd Mayweather in one of the most high-profile combat sports bouts of all time. Rogan responded by claiming that McGregor was one of a kind.

"Well, you're never going to see another one like him, right? Because he's a unique person. He's literally being himself. You're going to see a bunch of people try to mimic that, and in a sense, he sort of mimicked the people that came before him - like the Chael Sonnen's and the Muhammad Ali's and the people that were really good at talking s**t."

Check out Rogan's comments below:

