"These damned vultures deserve a middle finger" - When author-podcaster Matt Walsh went to bat for Joe Rogan during 'N-word' controversy

During Joe Rogan's controversy after saying the "n-word" on old JRE podcast episodes, Matt Walsh defended the UFC color commentator on social media in February 2022. Walsh didn't feel like the media's criticism of Rogan was fair and took to Twitter to voice his opinion.

The host of The Matt Walsh Show on the Daily Wire suggested that Rogan also shouldn't have made a public apology for what he said on the JRE podcast many years ago. Walsh stated that the UFC commentator owed "nothing but contempt" to those who criticized him:

Matt Walsh @MattWalshBlog Nobody is offended by anything @joerogan said. Nobody is hurt. Nobody is a victim. They went digging for the “offensive” comments. They’re happy to have found them. That’s why these damned vultures deserve a middle finger, not an apology. Rogan owes them nothing but contempt. Nobody is offended by anything @joerogan said. Nobody is hurt. Nobody is a victim. They went digging for the “offensive” comments. They’re happy to have found them. That’s why these damned vultures deserve a middle finger, not an apology. Rogan owes them nothing but contempt.

Walsh believed that nobody was offended by anything Rogan said on his podcast, despite the large-scale upset in the media. The Daily Wire podcaster called Rogan's critics "vultures" for digging up old comments made by the UFC commentator.

During a video posted on Facebook titled "Does It Matter That Joe Rogan Said The N-Word?", Walsh seemingly implied that Rogan was the victim of a highly coordinated and funded campaign against the podcaster:

"But then the highly coordinated and funded campaign moved onto its next phase, which anyone could have seen coming, which has involved digging up old podcast episodes where Rogan utters the forbidden word, the n-word."

Watch the full video below:

Rogan has since continued to make regular JRE podcast episodes, with no noticeable changes after the controversy - aside from the apology that Matt Walsh disagreed with.

Jordan Peterson believes Joe Rogan can survive without Spotify deal

After the recent controversy surrounding Joe Rogan's use of the "n-word" on previous podcast episodes and being deemed to be spreading misinformation about COVID-19, Spotify has taken minimal action against the podcaster.

However, Jordan Peterson believes that Rogan doesn't necessarily need the platform to succeed. Peterson claimed that, should the UFC commentator be dropped by Spotify, Rogan could simply move to another platform and still be successful:

"Even if Spotify dumps him. Who is dumping who here? Rogan, he is on Spotify. Not nessecerily, Spotify might be on Rogan. Its not so clear. And so what's going to happen? They'll kick him off? Well, he'll just go to another platform, like, tomorrow."

Watch the full clip below:

The JRE podcast originally started on YouTube before a major deal attracted the podcaster to move to Spotify. His YouTube channel still has over 12 million subscribers, so moving back to the platform could always be an option for Rogan.

