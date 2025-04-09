When Joe Rogan got honest about "one of the biggest f***ing sources of anxiety for people" while discussing global nuclear war

Joe Rogan once gave his take on the aftermath of a nuclear war and the potential effects on the lives of those affected. Rogan pointed out that since people are powerless to stop the wars, it can cause them to experience severe anxiety.

In episode #1848 of The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) podcast in 2022, Rogan spoke to Francis Foster and Konstantin Kisin about a variety of topics, including the risks of nuclear war. The UFC commentator brought up the time when America attacked Japanese cities Hiroshima and Nagasaki with atom bombs during World War II in 1945, saying:

''Whenever anybody talks about anything that anyone's done anywhere in the world, when they talk about horrific things I always say dude Hiroshima and Nagasaki. That was a completely untargeted city...They just nuked cities. The kind of death and destruction that must've happened on those days. To be a person who is an innocent person living under this regime in this city and [to suffer] the consequences for something that you've done nothing [about]. All you've done is live your life... and then your entire world is obliterated instantaneously by an atom bomb.''

Rogan went on to suggest that people have no voice in nuclear warfare between nations and must bear the consequences if two countries go to war.

''That is one of the biggest f***king sources of anxiety for people is the idea that we're living in this conflict, that we have zero control over that might lead to a global thermonuclear war at any moment in time. The wrong buttons might get pressed and the wrong people might get mad, the wrong military decisions might get made and someone just tries to f***ing do something wild.''

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (1:44):

Joe Rogan thinks that nuclear war will drive humanity to the verge of extinction

In episode #2174 of the JRE podcast last year, Joe Rogan spoke to investigative journalist and writer Annie Jacobsen about the potential use of nuclear weapons.

Rogan highlighted the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings in 1945, claiming that a nuclear war would annihilate everything in modern times, saying:

''If you think about the timeline between 1945 and today, it's kind of extraordinary that nobody has launched a nuke. It almost seems like a matter of time. It'll be a blip in history... It could go sideways at any moment and then we're back to the cave era."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (3:24):

