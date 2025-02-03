When Joe Rogan's podcast guest made eye-opening claims about "notorious" USAID, a govt. agency Elon Musk wants to shut down: "There is no aid" 

Former Trump State department official Mike Benz joined UFC commentator on the Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) podcast in December 2024. Benz actively criticizes online censorship and has always advocated for freedom of speech.

In episode #2237 of the podcast, Benz discussed the origin and evolution of the U.S. government's involvement in online censorship and campaigns designed for defamation. Benz claimed he had traced the shift from the advocacy for free speech online to intense online censorship due to the geopolitical interests of the U.S. government.

Benz now works as the executive director of the Foundation for Freedom Online. He also exposed NGOs, academia and intelligence agencies for playing a key role in acts of censorship. Benz also shed light on how USAID (United States Agency for International Development), a government agency is setting up institutions and activists which the State Department needs in a foreign country.

In a post on X by journalist Mario Nawfal sharing Benz's comments, the caption read:

"There's no 'AID' in USAID. USAID is a switch player—there’s no aid in USAID, your brain is being tricked. It stands for U.S. Agency for International Development. It’s ‘developing’ institutions the State Department needs. When they build activist groups in a foreign country, it’s because the State Department wants those activists there. Source: @MikeBenzCyber, @CatchUpFeed and @joerogan."

A comment on the post read:

"I have a lot of respect for Rand Paul and Elon Musk and if they both agree that the U.S. government should stop funding USAID and end foreign aid, we should listen. If Elon is right and only 10% of foreign aid goes to people in need and Billionaire Dan Pena says the number is closer to 0 because it gets stolen, what's there to discuss? We should stop all funding to USAID."

Elon Musk responded to the comment and wrote:

"Yes"

Screenshot of Elon Musk's reaction to the comment.

''It's a crazy job": Joe Rogan throws light on how referees train MMA to keep fighters safe

Joe Rogan was joined on his podcast by fellow comedian Theo Von last month. The pair spoke about the struggles of an elite referee and how Herb Dean and Marc Goddard constantly train in MMA to ensure the safety of fighters. Rogan said:

''It's a crazy job. They have the hardest job in the world. So the guys like Herb dean, the guys like Marc Goddard, those guys need more praise because it's one of the most difficult jobs in all of combat sports other than being a fighter...Most of them train.

"Like Marc Goddard. I believe Marc Goddard's a black belt in Jiujitsu...Herb Dean I know had a few MMA fights...You have to have some [MMA/combat experience]. You have to know what's going on because sometimes, especially in, like, submissions and things like that. Things get complicated real quick."

Check out Joe Rogan's comment below (15:59):

