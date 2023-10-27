When Jon Jones was "heartbroken" being kicked out of his longtime MMA gym after domestic violence scandal

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones was once suspended from his longtime MMA gym after being involved in a domestic violence scandal.

Jon Jones was in Las Vegas in September 2021 for the UFC's annual Hall-of-Fame ceremony. 'Bones' was one of the awardees after his 2013 title fight with Alexander Gustafsson was inducted into the HOF.

Following the event, Jones was arrested on charges of domestic violence and tampering with a vehicle. Police reports made public indicated that the UFC superstar physically assaulted his fiancée Jessie Moses in front of their kids.

As a result, Jon Jones was held accountable for his actions by his coach Mike Winkeljohn, co-founder of the famed Jackson Wink MMA gym in Albuquerque. The current UFC heavyweight champion was left 'heartbroken' by the decision of his longtime MMA coach and felt that he was being abandoned. Speaking about it in a now-deleted tweet, he said:

"Had a heartbreaking conversation over the phone with one of my longtime coaches last night, really hurts to lose the support of someone I respect so much. Sincere thank you to the rest of the coaches for staying in the fight with me. Our journey continues."

Jon Jones gives an update on his injury

The UFC heavyweight champion was set to make his first title defense against Stipe Miocic next month at UFC 295. However, 'Bones' suffered a pectoral tear and was forced to pull out of the fight and an interim heavyweight championship bout between Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall was booked.

In a recently posted video on his Instagram, 'Bones' gave a major update about his injury. Jones revealed that he's looking to get surgery and get back to work as soon as he can for a potential fight against Stipe Miocic, to be booked at a later date. The UFC heavyweight champion said:

"The goal is to get surgery tomorrow and get back to work as soon as possible. I guess it will be Stipe and I at a later date and that's my plan. So it will be surgery and physical therapy for me for next several months but I'm committed and my head is high. I thank everyone who has prayed for me."

