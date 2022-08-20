Watch: When Kamaru Usman and Jon Jones caught up and talked about the first UFC fight they watched together

Back in 2019, when Kamaru Usman won the welterweight strap from Tyron Woodley at UFC 253, Jon Jones too made his first title defense in his second tenure as the light heavyweight champion.

During the post-fight press event at UFC 235, Usman and Jones shared the story of how the duo ended up watching a UFC event for the first time. The fighters revealed that they watched a Chuck Liddell fight while at a house party in Fort Dodge, Iowa.

Jon Jones gave fans the entire scoop, saying:

"The first time I've ever seen a UFC fight we were at the same house party, Chuck Liddell was fighting in Fort Dodge, Iowa, and we watched it at a house party."

Watch Kamaru Usman and Jon Jones talk about watching a UFC event together:

Paying respect to Usman's Nigerian heritage, Jon Jones further added that if the UFC were ever to headline an event in Africa, he would definitely be in attendance or even fight on the card:

"I'll tell you what, if the UFC ever headlines a car in Africa, guess who's going to be on front row and sitting? Or I maybe on the card, wouldn't that be cool? Sh*t tha'll be cool too."

In his appearance on the MMA Show #59 of The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE), Usman told Rogan that the fight he watched with Jones was the UFC 52 matchup between Chuck Liddell and Randy Couture.

Watch Usman tell Joe Rogan how Jon Jones introduced him to MMA below:

Kamaru Usman on fighting Jon Jones

In a recent UFC 278 pre-fight press event, welterweight champion Kamaru Usman was asked if he would entertain a matchup with Jon Jones at 205.

Usman responded by saying that he would try his luck against Jones if there was an attractive paycheck on the line.

However, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' accepted that it would be hard to deal with 'Bones' as he was much bigger in stature than Usman:

"Nah! Jon is Jon, he is big as hell. He is big as hell, which is why he can easily make the transition to light heavyweight, you know. If the money is right, I'll try my luck."

Watch Kamaru Usman talk about a potential fight with Jon Jones below:

The 35-year-old has on previous occasions revealed that he decided to make the transition to mixed martial arts after witnessing Jon Jones win his maiden light heavyweight title against Mauricio 'Shogun' Rua at UFC 128.

