When did Khamzat Chimaev start fighting in professional MMA?

Despite Khamzat Chimaev making waves in the UFC, the Russia-born fighter hasn't been competing in professional MMA for long. Chimaev made his professional debut against Gard Olve Sagen back in 2018. The bout took place under the IRFA banner and Chimaev walked away victorious after just two rounds.

Olve Sagen is currently 3-2 in his professional MMA career and last fought back in 2019. The Norwegian has beaten both Jake Watkins and Moraad Moreno since losing to Chimaev. Given that 'Borz' has remained unbeaten, 'Ragnarok' will likely feel okay with the defeat.

Ocelot MMA @Ocelot_MMA 26 May 2018



Khamzat defeats Gard Olve Sagen via TKO in Rd 2



*Could not find a good video of this fight 26 May 2018 Khamzat defeats Gard Olve Sagen via TKO in Rd 2*Could not find a good video of this fight https://t.co/4SD9moXTbM

After winning his professional debut bout, Khamzat Chimaev fought three more times in 2018. 'Borz' obviously continued his winning streak and finished all of his opponents in the very first round. Neither Ole Magnor, Marko Kisič or Sidney Wheeler managed to put up much fight against Chimaev.

In 2019, Chimaev fought two more times before joining the UFC. Both of his contests took place under the Brave CF banner and once again ended in victory for the unbeaten MMA fighter. Ikram Aliskerov and Mzwandile Hlongwa were the last two fighters to lose against 'Borz' before the Russian fighter signed for the UFC.

Watch Chimaev's last bout before moving to the UFC here:

Khamzat Chimaev did have one amateur bout in 2017 against Khaled Laallam, however, this fight doesn't count toward his official MMA record. 'Borz' currently has an unbeaten 12-0 record in professional MMA.

How many of Khamzat Chimaev's professional fights have finished in the first round?

As many MMA fans are aware, Khamzat Chimaev likes to finish his opponents quickly and get his money as fast as possible. The Sweden-based fighter has finished eight of his 12 professional outings in the very first round.

Only Gard Olve Sagen, Mzwandile Hlongwa, John Phillips and Gilbert Burns have managed to survive the first round when facing Chimaev. Burns is also the only fighter to take 'Borz' to the judges' scorecards, with both Olve Sagen, Phillips and Hlongwa getting finished in the second round.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns both weighed in at 170 pounds ahead of #UFC273 ⚖️ Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns both weighed in at 170 pounds ahead of #UFC273 ⚖️ https://t.co/aQjnLSSExd

In his most recent outing, Chimaev managed to submit Kevin Holland in the very first round at UFC 279: Diaz vs. Ferguson. 'Borz' was meant to take on Nate Diaz in the main event, but after failing to make weight, the Russian was demoted to the co-main event against Holland.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far