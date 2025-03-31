When Kurt Angle got honest with Joe Rogan on how two UFC legends posed the biggest threat to his Olympic wrestling dream

Let us look back in time when Iconic wrestler Kurt Angle once appeared on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, and revealed that UFC legends Mark Coleman and Mark Kerr were the biggest threat to his Olympic gold medal dream.

Angle is widely regarded as one of the most accomplished wrestlers in the history of the sport. He famously won an Olympic gold medal in freestyle wrestling back in the year 1996 with a broken neck. The 56 year-old also won various titles in the WWE, World Heavyweight Championship, TNA and IWGP.

During his interview with Rogan, Angle shared that UFC icons Mark Coleman and Mark Kerr were beating him back in 1993-94 and they were the biggest threat to his Olympic dream. However, he also revealed that he was able to get the better of these two later in 1995-96:

"He was one of my opponents to make the Olympics [Mark Coleman], him and Mark Kerr. They were badasses. Those two gave me the worst problems in 1993-94. They were the ones that were beating me and then I ended up beating them in 95-96"

Angle also stated that 'The Smashing Machine' was the "most talented" opponent that he has ever faced on the mat:

"He was the most talented individual I've ever stepped on that mat with. I mean he was really good. He won the NCAAs at 190, in my senior year I won at heavyweight and then he moved up to my weight class"

Angle then proceeded to comment about Kerr's physique, stating:

"He just kept getting bigger and bigger. Kid's 6'4 so he had a lot of range, long arms and you knew he could fill in. I didn't know he was gonna end up being 310 pounds"

Check out Kurt Angle's words below (1:49:03):

The Undertaker tells Joe Rogan how Kurt Angle won the Heavyweight Olympic gold medal "at 190 pounds"

The Undertaker once made an appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast where he discussed with Rogan how Kurt Angle won the 1996 Olympic gold medal while being significantly undersized:

"Kurt Angle won the heavyweight gold medal in wrestline at 190 pounds. He was so undersized"

'The Deadman' proceeded to comment about the unusually large size of Angle's neck, stating:

"His neck is 23 inches"

Rogan and 'The Deadman' agreed with each other when they discussed the 'phenomenal' talent of Angle in his prime days and how well he transitioned into pro wrestling. The Undertaker added:

"And then he transitioned so well. That's the deal, he transitioned so well into pro wrestling"

Check out 'The Undertaker's' words below (1:14:09):

