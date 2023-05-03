Leon Edwards became a superstar after he viciously knocked out then weltweight champion, Kamaru Usman to capture UFC gold. In doing so, he became only the second-ever British champion, and has blown up in his home country.

He then defended his belt in front of a sold-out crowd in London against Usman, and further added to his stock. The fight that kicked off this upward trajectory in Edwards' career, however, was his bout vs Nate Diaz.

After winning the fight, Edwards gifted his mother with a swanky new Mercedes, and took to Instagram to post the wholesome video, which includes her reaction.

Check out the video here:

The post was also picked up by the UFC's official social media team, and reposted. This isn't the only time Edwards' interactions with his mother have gone viral.

After he captured the belt against Usman, he called his mother in a now-famous clip. Edwards was in tears, and can be said saying:

"I told you mom. I told you. I told you I'd do it."

Check out the clip here:

Leon Edwards calling his mum after he became UFC champion "I told you mom. I told you I'd do it."

Leon Edwards will fight Colby Covington next, Fight yet to be scheduled

UFC boss Dana White confirmed that Colby Covington will be the next to challege Edwards for the welterweight strap. Covington even weighed in as the backup fighter when Edwards faced Usman for the third time in London.

Edwards has made a big deal of how Covington did not merit a shot and that he wouldn't fight him. But Dana White has insisted that the Covington fight would be next.

As of this moment, it looks like the two will definitely face off. That being said, we have no idea when the bout will take place. In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Leon Edwards stated that he is looking to fight in Abu Dhabi in October.

Leon Edwards told Sky Sports that he will NOT be fighting in July and now eyes his next fight in Abu Dhabi in October

Edwards also went on to state that even though there is a London card (UFC 291) on the horizon, he'll need some more time to heal up and recuperate. As a result, his ideal return would be in Abu Dhabi.

Watch as Leon Edwards gives an update on his career and outlines his plans for the year:

Leon Edwards says that he will not fight in London on the potential #UFC291 card unless he gets paid more. He is targeting UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi right now.

