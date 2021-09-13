When Logan Paul called out 'Thor' Chris Hemsworth for a boxing match

Logan Paul is known for competing in blockbuster celebrity boxing matchups with personalities from various walks of life. The last time he stepped inside the boxing ring, Paul took on the legendary Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition match.

Ahead of his fight against Mayweather, Logan Paul decided to challenge Australian actor Chris Hemsworth to a boxing match. This came after the actor, popular for portraying Marvel superhero Thor, shared a workout video on social media. The video caught Paul's attention and he took to Twitter to express in fighting Hemsworth after Mayweather.

I’ll fight him after mayweather https://t.co/kIqkYlb9fz — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) January 2, 2021

Unsurprisingly, Chris Hemsworth never responded to the challenge. It is unlikely we'll ever see the pair exchanging leather in a boxing ring. Much to the surprise of onlookers across the globe, Logan Paul managed to go the distance with Floyd Mayweather in their exhibition match.

Paul claimed that he defeated Mayweather and some members of the MMA community seemed to agree with him. Former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier claimed that if he were to announce an official winner of the fight between Paul and Mayweather, he'd hand the win to 'The Maverick':

"Floyd Mayweather, as the fight went on, it looked like he actually tried to get the kid out of there and he couldn't really do it. Because Paul kept grabbing him, Paul kept holding and was able to land eight rounds. That's crazy, so the winner of the night, if I'm being honest, has to be Logan Paul," said Cormier.

Who's Logan Paul fighting next?

Logan Paul is keen to get back in the ring. Although his next opponent is unknown, Paul recently mentioned that he is very much looking forward to fighting again. Former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz recently called out Paul following his first-round KO loss to Anderson Silva.

.@LoganPaul we lost our last fights let’s entertain our fans!! @triller ASAP — Tito Ortiz (@titoortiz) September 12, 2021

Ortiz said that since both Logan and he lost their last professional bouts (Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather was an exhibition bout where no winner was announced), it makes sense for them to fight each other next. Anderson Silva has also expressed a desire to fight one of the Paul brothers.

Logan Paul is yet to respond to either call out.

