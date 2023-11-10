When Mackenzie Dern lost 20K followers because of now-divorced ex-husband

UFC strawweight Mackenzie Dern once revealed that she lost 20k followers after posting a picture with her now-divorced ex-husband.

In February 2019, Dern took to Instagram to make a heartwarming announcement and made it known that she was pregnant with her husband, Wesley Santos, also in the picture. However, she was shocked to find out that minutes after posting the picture, she had lost around 20k followers.

Speaking about it during an interview, she said (H/T Daily Mail):

"I lost 20,000 fans when I said I was pregnant and posted the first picture of my husband."

Mackenzie Dern further spoke about how she gained her followers back after her daughter was born. Speculating that maybe more mothers have started to follow her on the social media platform, she said:

"After Moa was born, I gained like 20,000 back, I think it's a new and different type of public. Maybe I have more mothers following me now. Maybe they're inspired by the story."

Mackenzie Dern and her husband, Wesley Santos, have now parted ways.

Mackenzie Dern on her upcoming fight against Jessica Andrade

Mackenzie Dern is set to return to the octagon this weekend to take on former UFC women's strawweight champion Jessica Andrade. Going into the fight, a lot has been said about Andrade's recent form and how she's far from her best after losing three fights in a row this year.

However, Dern is not taking Andrade lightly and believes she might get the most dangerous version of the former champion. Speaking about it during the UFC 295 media day, she spoke about how the lack of wins in Andrade's recent bouts might have made her more dangerous. She said:

“She’s still there. She’s still got this. I think she’s going to come with strategy. In the three fights, she was submitted twice and knocked out once. I think she’s going to have a little more of a game plan. I think she’ll still come for war. I think she wants to take my head off. She wants to kill me in this fight.”

Watch the full interview below: