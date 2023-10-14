When is Naoya Inoue's next fight? Championship unification bout targeted for late 2023

Naoya Inoue vs. Marlon Tapales is reportedly being targeted for December 26.

'The Monster' has been out of action since his clash with Stephen Fulton in July. That was Inoue's first fight up at Super Bantamweight, having already become an undisputed champion one weight class below. 'Cool Boy Steph' was supposed to serve as a challenge to the Japanese boxer.

Instead, it was one-way traffic, as Inoue dominated yet again. He scored a highlight-reel knockout win in the eighth round, winning the WBC and WBO super bantamweight titles. Post-fight, Inoue again echoed his comments about becoming a two-time undisputed titleholder.

Naoya Inoue even went face-to-face with Marlon Tapales post-fight to tease a future meeting. 'Nightmare' captured the WBA (Super) and IBF super bantamweight titles in April, defeating Murodjon Akhmadaliev by split decision.

That was the Filipino boxer's fourth win in a row, and he will look to move to five against Inoue. As first reported by Mike Coppinger of ESPN Ringside, the two super bantamweight champions will clash on December 26 in Tokyo, Japan.

As of now, no other details are confirmed regarding the bout in terms of streaming details or tickets. However, one can expect an official fight announcement in the coming weeks.

Marlon Tapales talks tough ahead of Naoya Inoue fight announcement

Marlon Tapales is looking to shock the world in December against Naoya Inoue.

As previously mentioned, the super bantamweight champion is currently riding a four-fight winning streak. Having won the gold in April, he will now look to head to Japan later this year to spring a massive upset.

While the odds haven't yet been released, one can figure that 'The Monster' will be a huge favorite. For his part, 'Nightmare' expects the same. However, having won his last four appearances in Japan, Tapales is feeling very confident.

In a recent interview with BoxingScene, Marlon Tapales was asked about his upcoming fight with Naoya Inoue. There, the Filipino boxer stated that he believes that he will prove to be the monster's nightmare later this year.

In the interview, Tapales stated:

“I will be the Japanese Monster’s biggest nightmare this coming December at his own hometown. So glad my everyday training always goes smoothly. My condition looks good, as well as my stamina, durability, punching power and quickness. By December during the fight night, I will be better than ever. I will be ready to be Inoue’s worst nightmare."