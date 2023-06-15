When a prime Alistair Overeem surprised the world with a cameo appearance in LMFAO's "Sexy and I know it" music video

Alistair Overeem has always been known as one of the scariest heavyweights around, and this was particularly true in his prime. For that reason, it was all the more shocking when Overeem made a surprise cameo appearance in the now-iconic music video for 'Sexy and I Know It' by LMFAO.

Around 30 seconds into the video, Overeem can be seen making an apperance. In the somewhat goofy and over-the-top video, Overeem plays a member of the lead singer's entourage. Hilariously, the dutch kickboxing and MMA legend maintains the same expression throughout.

Individually, Overeem looks just as imposing and intimidating as he always has. That being said, given the context and the visual language of the video, he looks extremely out of place and is immediately noticeable to MMA fans.

Check out the video here (Overeem makes an apperance at the 0:32 second mark)

Alistair Overeem retired from the UFC, went back to kickboxing but was suspended for a year

In March of 2021, Alistair Overeem called it quits and retired from the UFC after a decade long journey. He tweeted:

"The final run has come to an end, but what a run it has been. After 10 years in the UFC I can say this has been the experience of a lifetime. Grateful to the @ufc the fans and all fighters. A special thank you to @danawhite and Lorenzo Fertitta for making everything possible."

Check out the tweet here:

After leaving the UFC, Overeem returned to kickboxing and accepted a trilogy fight against long-time rival and foe, Badr Hari. Overeem vs Hari 3 took place at COLLISION 4 under Glory kickboxing banners. In the fight, Overeem edged rival Badr Hari to a unanimous decision. The fight was competitive, but Overeem proved to be ahead of Hari through the course of the bout.

Check out the fight here:

The result, however, was overturned after it was revealed that Alistair Overeem tested positive for a banned substance. The fight has since been ruled a no-contest, and Overeem is yet to comment on the situation.

