When Robbie Lawler was attacked by Niko Vitale's sister after 'Ruthless' won by devastating KO

MMA icon Robbie Lawler is known for his ruthlessness inside the octagon.

However, after knocking out Niko Vitale at SuperBrawl 41 in 2005, he got more than he bargained for. His opponent's sister entered the ring and attacked the UFC legend. Objects were also thrown into the ring from the crowd, with the Honolulu supporters clearly unhappy with the result.

The knockout was a textbook display of Lawler's striking ability, cornering Vitale before finishing him with a combination of strikes.

Watch the mayhem unfold after Lawler's knockout here:

SuperBrawl: Icon

07.23.2005

Despite the carnage after Lawler's victory, the two fighters would fight once again in 2006. However, Vitale couldn't avenge his defeat and once again lost to 'Ruthless'.

The incident happened during the early days of MMA, with scenes like this rare in modern-day UFC and other MMA events. The closest recent incident to this is Conor McGregor being attacked by a few of Khabib Nurmagomedov's teammates after their blockbuster bout at UFC 229. One of the Russian's teammates hopped into the octagon and landed a number of strikes while the Irishman was distracted.

Watch Dana White discuss the event below:

Niko Vitale didn't have the same level of success in MMA as his former foe Lawler. He last competed in 2014 at X-1 World Events 43. The 47-year-old hasn't fought professionally since his defeat at the event to Jaime Jara. However, Lawler is still going strong and will compete once again this weekend against Bryan Barberena at UFC 276.

Did Robbie Lawler compete in Strikeforce?

The legendary MMA fighter competed in Strikeforce between 2009 and 2012. However, Robbie Lawler's time in the organization was relatively unsuccessful. 'Ruthless' only won three of his eight bouts in the organization and never won back-to-back fights.

One positive aspect of his Strikeforce career was the UFC legend's activity. Robbie Lawler fought three times in 2010, which is a good number for an MMA fighter. It was also the 40-year-old's most successful year, winning two out of the three bouts.

'Ruthless' beat Melvin Manhoef and Matt Lindland in 2010, but lost to Renato Sobral via decision. All of Lawler's wins came via knockout and he proved tricky to finish, only being submitted twice and never knocked out.

The MMA veteran is currently competing in the UFC and is scheduled to fight Bryan Barberena at UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier this weekend. Lawler previously beat Nick Diaz in his last outing, earning him the fight against Barberena on the upcoming pay-per-view card.

