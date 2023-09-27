When Snoop Dogg unleashed verbal fury on Conor McGregor following boxing debut loss to Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Snoop Dogg and Conor McGregor were recently spotted living it up at the Irishman's famous Black Forge Inn pub in Dublin, Ireland. The chart-topping American rapper was reportedly in the country for a show and decided to link up with the former two-division UFC champion.

While the 'Dogg Father' and 'The Notorious' appeared to enjoy each other's company, it seems that their relationship wasn't always this friendly. McGregor famously made his boxing debut against the American rapper's close friend Floyd Mayweather in 2017.

Given the Irishman's brash and outspoken personality, it was unsurprising to see him take his trash-talking to another level and hurl personal insults at 'Money' during the build-up to their fight.

While both parties seemed aware that the words exchanged were part of the promotional efforts, many on the outside slammed Conor McGregor for taking the trash-talk too far.

The McGregor-Mayweather fight ultimately ended with 'Money' securing a tenth-round TKO victory to extend his unbeaten streak to 50-0.

As soon as Floyd Mayweather was declared the winner, Snoop Dogg took to Instagram and trashed the Irishman for hurling all those hurtful comments at his friend:

"50 and 0 n****. The motherf***ing champ, n****. 50 and 0. F*** that motherf***ing punkass McGregor, you b****. F*** him. Motherf***ing champ, n****...Money Team champ, n****."

Conor McGregor next fight: Dana White shares an update on the Irishman's octagon return

UFC CEO Dana White recently weighed in on Conor McGregor's highly anticipated return and revealed that fans could expect to see the Irishman back in action next year.

McGregor spent over two years on the sidelines after suffering a leg fracture during his fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. After undergoing extensive physical rehabilitation, 'The Notorious' was roped in as a coach on The Ultimate Fighter 31 opposite Michael Chandler and the two men were expected to settle their rivalry in the octagon after the season concluded.

Unfortunately for McGregor's fans, the Irishman hasn't entered the USADA testing pool and is yet to complete his mandatory six-month testing period. While many have started losing hope of seeing him fight again, Dana White recently hinted that the Irishman is preparing for a return.

In an interview with Piers Morgan, the UFC CEO said:

"He is back in the gym, he's training, and yeah, I expect to see Conor fighting next year."

Interestingly, if Conor McGregor re-enters the USADA testing pool within the next month, he'd be eligible to headline UFC 300. However, only time will tell when McGregor makes his next walk down to the octagon.