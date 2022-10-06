When was Tyron Woodley's last fight in the UFC and did he win?

It's no secret that Tyron Woodley's UFC career didn't end well, with the former welterweight champion losing his last four organizational bouts in a row.

The American's most recent UFC outing was against Vicente Luque, which ended in the very first round.

Luque managed to beat Woodley via submission back in 2021. The fight was the co-main event at UFC 260: Miocic vs. N'Gannou 2 at the UFC Apex Center. 'The Chosen One' lost his last four UFC bouts, with Colby Covington, Gilbert Burns and Kamaru Usman all getting the better of Woodley in the latter stages of his UFC career.

Only two of Tyron Woodley's recent losses came via decision, with Covington and Luque both stopping 'The Chosen One' before the final bell. The American's most recent win in the UFC was back in 2018, managing to get the better of Darren Till at UFC 228. Woodley successfully defended the UFC welterweight championship, winning via submission in the second round.

Since leaving the UFC after losing to Vicente Luque at UFC 260, Woodley has fought twice against Jake Paul in the boxing ring. Paul managed to beat the former UFC champion both times, once via decision and in the most recent contest via knockout.

Watch the second Paul vs. Woodley bout here:

Who did Tyron Woodley beat in his UFC debut?

Tyron Woodley made his UFC debut back in 2013 and faced Jay Hieron at UFC 156. Woodley managed to beat Hieron via stoppage in the very first round, making an instant impact when entering the organization.

However, the strong form didn't last long, with Woodley losing in his second UFC outing. Jake Shields got the better of 'The Chosen One' at UFC 161, beating Woodley via split decision after three rounds of fighting.

Tyron Woodley won nine of his UFC outings, losing six times and having one draw during his organizational career. The lone draw came in a title defense against Stephen Thompson at UFC 205, with the majority of judges unable to split the two fighters on the scorecard.

The American eventually won the UFC welterweight title against Robbie Lawler back in 2016, which was by far the biggest highlight of Woodley's MMA career. Since losing to Jake Paul in back-to-back boxing bouts, 'The Chosen One' is yet to return to combat sports.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far