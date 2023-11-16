When is UFC 296: Date, venue, fight card, ticket details for the year-ending PPV card

UFC 296 will be the final pay-per-view of 2023, and will see the UFC head to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, December 16th to round off the year.

With one of the most stacked cards of the year on display, UFC 296 will see Leon Edwards make his second defense of the UFC welterweight title as he faces Colby Covington in the main event.

In the co-main event, Alexandre Pantoja, who beat Brandon Moreno back in July to capture the UFC flyweight title, will make his first defense against the #4 ranked Brandon Royval.

The rest of the main card also has plenty of star power on display. The surging Shavkat Rakhmonov is set to face fan-favorite Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson in what may be a title eliminator. With a win, either man could stake their claim at being the next in line, depending of course, on how the main event plays out.

Tony Ferguson will once again step into the cage and look to put an end to his six-fight losing streak as he faces Paddy Pimblett. Finally, Ian 'The Future' Garry will take on Vicente Luque to kick off the main card.

Tickets for the event will be available on AXS, where prices currently start at $300 for seats in the nosebleeds. Prices go as high as $1,500 for floor seats. The middle rows range between $650 and $2,600, depending on the row.

Leon Edwards calls for move to middleweight after UFC 296

Leon Edwards is extremely confident that he will get the job done against Colby Covington come UFC 296, and has called for the opportunity to move up to middleweight and potentially vie for double champion status.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said:

"Yeah, hundred percent. First of all, I feel like Strickland, he's fighting Du Plessis? Them two is a great fight, you know...I'm big myself, I feel like that would be perfect. Me, going out there, being double champ. First ever from the U.K to do it. That's definitely one of my goals, that's definitely on the cards for sure. Next would be perfect, next, you know. The division right now, there's no one that exciting to be honest. So, for me to go out there and do that, that'd be perfect."

