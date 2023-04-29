Joe Rogan believes the greatest combination of elbows ever thrown in MMA happened in a bout between Tyron Woodley and Nate Marquardt back in 2012.

The UFC color commentator recently reminisced about the elbow combination on an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) whilst discussing some of the most underrated finishes in the history of MMA.

Rogan thought back to 2012, when Woodley and Marquardt met inside the octagon for the vacant Strikeforce welterweight title. At the time, 'The Great' was considered one of the biggest talents in the division, whereas 'The Chosen One' was yet to taste defeat.

Their back-and-forth contest lasted until the fourth round, when Nate Marquardt suddenly unleashed a vicious combination of elbow strikes before adding multiple uppercuts and hooks to KO Tyron Woodley.

According to Joe Rogan, it's the 'greatest' elbow combination in MMA. Speaking on the JRE, he stated:

"Have you ever seen Nate Marquardt versus Tyron Woodley in Strikeforce? It's one of the greatest elbow combinations ever. Like a goddamn video game. This is when Nate Marquardt was one of top fighters on earth but people didn't really get to know him. He didn't get famous in America. Oh! Oh! and again..watch this! Boom."

Joe Rogan catches Ric Flair off-guard with question about Ariel Helwani

This week, Joe Rogan welcomed WWE legend Ric Flair onto the JRE podcast. 'The Nature Boy' discussed the wrestling business and his eccentric lifestyle before the podcast host caught the 74-year-old off-guard after Flair mistakenly thought Ariel Helwani and Dana White were still friends.

Rogan informed Ric Flair about Helwani's show, The MMA Hour, in which he started following his beef with White. The 55-year-old also gave his thoughts on the Canadian journalist. He said:

"I don't have a problem with Ariel. I like Ariel. I think his show is great and he is really good at interviewing people. He gets a lot of great athletes on, great fighters on."

After explaining the show, Flair was again confused and mistook Helwani as a former fighter, asking if he was a 'tough' guy. The WWE Hall of Famer said:

"Ariel is pretty tough too, right?"

Joe Rogan noticed the mistake but played along and jokingly asked Ric Flair if he was scared of Ariel Helwani.

"Are you scared of him?"

Flair, caught off-guard by the question, stated that he wasn't by bluntly replying:

"No"

