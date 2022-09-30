When is UFC heavyweight Sergey Spivak fighting next and who is his opponent?

Moldovian heavyweight Sergey Spivak will face a tough test against Derrick Lewis in his next fight in the UFC. In what will be a competitive bout, fans are excited to see the two fighters share the octagon together.

At UFC on ESPN+ 73, Sergey Spivak will look to extend his winning streak against Derrick Lewis. Going into the fight, Spivak has shown promise in 2022.

In his first fight against Greg Hardy at UFC 272, Spivak managed to stop the former NFL player in the very first round. His second outing of 2022 once again ended in success as he defeated Augusto Sakai via TKO in round two.

While 2022 has turned out to be a brilliant year for the Moldovian, Derrick Lewis has met with certain struggles this year. Having competed twice, 'The Black Beast' has lost both his fights.

At UFC 271, Lewis faced a tough test against Tai Tuivasa. Despite having a decent start to the fight, Lewis was later knocked out in round two. His second outing once again ended in disappointment as the former UFC title challenger was TKO'ed by Sergey Pavlovich in round one.

The fight between Spivak and Lewis will be something to watch out for. While Sergey Spivak will look to keep rising in the heavyweight rankings, Derrick Lewis will be out for revenge as he looks to redeem himself after two consecutive losses.

Josh Thompson predicts Sergey Spivak to win over Derrick Lewis

From 2019 to early 2021, Derrick Lewis enjoyed a 4-fight win streak in the UFC. Having scored consecutive knockouts over Aleksei Oleinik and Curtis Blaydes, it felt as if the American was mounting towards another title shot.

However, that quickly changed after he fought Ciryl Gane and lost to the French heavyweight. Since his fight against the foreign interim heavyweight champion, Lewis has won only one fight and lost two more.

While Derrick Lewis will look to redeem himself against Sergey Spivak, former UFC fighter Josh Thompson feels the latter might get the job done. Speaking about Lewis' chances against Spivak, Thompson said:

"Derrick Lewis [has got] the power, [but] I feel like he's losing the drive a little bit for the fight game... Spivak is up-and-coming... Look for him to weather the storm and utilize every tool that he has in the tool box to get a win over Lewis... I'm gonna probably lean a little bit towards Spivak."

Check out what Josh Thompson said about this heavyweight clash below:

Regardless of who wins, fans can expect to be treated to an epic showdown when Sergey Spivak and Derrick Lewis face each other.

