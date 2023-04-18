When is the UFC lightweight champion fighting next? Beneil Dariush spills UFC top brass’ plans for Islam Makhachev 

Beneil Dariush joined Submission Radio to talk about the lightweight title picture. His fight with Charles Oliveira, set to be the co-main event at UFC 288, was recently called off as Oliveira pulled out with an injury.

Dariush was asked if he would now campaign for a direct title shot against lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, to which he responded by saying:

"I brought it up (referring to the title shot), it went kind of like this. They mentioned pushing the fight to the 10th. Man, what if he doesn';t show up again? What if I just fight Makhachev in July, or earlier if he's ready right? And they were like no, he has to be on the October card, which was like fine. I brought that up, and I kinda kept digging on that as to why I'm not the number one contender and they pretty much said Dustin Poirier is the number one contender."

Charles Oliveira-Beneil Dariush matchup to be postponed, Dariush will receive title shot if he wins

In the same interview, Dariush also stated that the UFC is looking to rebook the Oliveira fight. He went on to add:

"Basically, they said once I beat Charles I'm no.1 contender. Also, they said if Charles pulls out again, they'll give me the title shot again, but I gotta wait till october to fight again. But I guess if it's a title shot I'll take it."

Oliveira has also commented on the situation, giving some context as to why he pulled out of the Dariush fight. The former lightweight champion said:

"I wasn't able to train. I got injured during wrestling practice. I tried to do everything I could, but we couldn't, so we pulled out of the fight."

Oliveira also stated that he wants the fight to be rescheduled, meaning he intends on challenging Beneil Dariush for that no.1 contender spot. Oliveira lost his belt to Makachev, by submission no less, and so he'll be itching to get another shot at the lightweight throne. Regardless, with Poirier, Dariush and Oliveira all in the picture, the lightweight title scene is as exciting as it has been in years.

