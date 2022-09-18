When did UFC start weight classes?

The UFC has majorly contributed to making mixed martial arts the fastest-growing sport in the world. Over the years, the promotion has successfully put up many brilliant fight cards due to the numerous talented fighters from different weight classes.

However, at one point things were not like today in the organization. Early on, the promotion had no weight class and many fighters fought with a massive difference in weight. A perfect example of this can be seen at UFC 3 where Keith Hackney, who was 5'11 and weighed 200 lbs, fought Emmanuel Yarborough, a 6'8 sumo wrestler weighing 616 lbs.

Check out the fight between Keith Hackney and Emmanuel Yarborough:

With Arizona senator John McCain looking to ban the sport, the UFC had to do everything in its power to legitamize mixed martial arts. In 1997, the promotion took a step towards the same by adding weight classes.

UFC 12, which took place in Dothan, Alabama, was the first time weight classes were added to the promotion. This move marked the beginning of a revolution in mixed martial arts.

By adding weight classes, fighters wouldn't have to compete against an opponent with a massive disparity in weight. While it leveled the field for athletes, the inclusion of weight classes also helped the promotion in creating many stars.

How many weight classes did the UFC start with?

At UFC 12, the promotion separated the fighters into heavyweight and lightweight divisions. While the heavyweight division was for fighters above 200 lbs, the lightweight division consisted of combatans below 199 lbs.

Since then, the promotion has gradually added more weight classes. At UFC 14, where Maurice Smith fought Mark Coleman, the promotion rebranded the lightweight category to middleweight.

However, the promotion did not part ways from the lightweight division for long. UFC 16 saw the return of the lightweight division for fighters who were 170 lbs and below. In modern times, this weight class came to be known as the welterweight division.

For a brief period of time, the promotion functioned with only three weight classes. However, at UFC 26, the wait for a fourth weight class came to an end when the UFC added a bantamweight division of 155 lbs.

Since then, the promotion has grown into a company with nine weight classes. The increase in weight divisions has led to growth in competition, which in return has led to spectacular fights.

