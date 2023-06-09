Valentina Shevchenko and Amanda Nunes had a unique rivalry when the former women's flyweight champion competed at bantamweight.

'Lioness' earned a unanimous decision win in their first encounter and then went on to dethrone Miesha Tate to become the new UFC women's bantamweight champion. Following the loss, Shevchenko regrouped and won back-to-back fights to earn a rematch and this time for the women's bantamweight championship.

After submitting Julianna Pena at UFC on Fox 23, Nunes was brought into the octagon for a staredown and the two exchanged words to hype up their eventual fight. During the exchange, 'Bullet' warned 'Lioness' that claiming she would finish her in their rematch could come back to haunt her:

"You know, I every time say be careful because every time it will come back to you." [1:34 - 1:41]

Nunes went on to win the rematch via split decision as the judges scored the bout 48-47, 47-48, and 48-47 in her favor. The win extended her winning streak to 6 straight wins and marked her second successful title defense.

Check out the full video:

Amanda Nunes says she would be open to joining WWE

Amanda Nunes is regarded by many as the greatest female MMA fighter of all time and could be nearing the end of her career. She has defeated a who's who in the sport including Valentina Shevchenko, Cris Cyborg, and Holly Holm, and could decide to retire as she has nothing more to prove.

While speaking to the New York Post ahead of her women's bantamweight title defense against Irene Aldana at UFC 289, she shared her thoughts on possibly joining WWE when her MMA career is over. The recent merger between the UFC and WWE under Endeavor could make a realistic possibility should she decide to pursue a move to pro wrestling and join her former foes Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler:

"If the contract is amazing, why not?...What I wanted to do in MMA, I did already - even more than I thought in my head when I went through my whole career. I became a double champion. I wanted only one - I had two...I'm so happy, and whatever comes after I'm done with UFC, we'll see. For sure you guys will see me around, anyways."

Poll : 0 votes